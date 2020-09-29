LeaseAccelerator Named to the 2020 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Fastest-Growing Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights has named LeaseAccelerator, the leader in the Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software market, to its third annual Fintech 250 list, a prestigious group of private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

"We're proud to recognize the best private fintech companies globally. This year's Fintech 250 represents 25 countries across 19 categories – reimagining everything from retail banking and crypto, to insurance and asset management," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The previous Fintech 250 class raised more than $22 billion in investor financing and saw more than 20 exits, and we expect this year's class will have similar success as they continue to transform how people and businesses spend, save, borrow, and invest their money."

"We're passionate about helping organizations unlock the potential of their leasing programs. Although leasing is complex with multiple standards and a rapidly changing economic backdrop, our Lease Lifecycle Automation platform delivers sustainable compliance, new free cash flow, and quantitative ROI for our customers," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "We are thrilled that CB Insights recognized us in this year's Fintech 250 group."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of 16,000 companies based on several factors. These factors include patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

About CB Insights:

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About LeaseAccelerator:

LeaseAccelerator provides global lease lifecycle automation (LLA) software to improve free cash flow and simplify compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator automation platform includes asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; stakeholder performance management; and an integrated competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

