LeaseAccelerator Raises $30M in Series B Funding from Insight Venture Partners

Market demand for LeaseAccelerator's applications is being driven by a new set of lease accounting standards that public companies will need to adopt starting on January 1, 2019. These new standards for US GAAP and IFRS will require companies to move trillions of dollars of "operating leases" onto their balance sheets. The average Fortune 500 company has between 1,000 and 10,000 leases representing a dollar value of between $100M and $1B. Despite the large dollar value of these portfolios, few companies have an enterprise application to manage their leases. Instead, real estate, computers, vehicles and other equipment leases have often been tracked on spreadsheets. LeaseAccelerator offers an Enterprise Lease Accounting software application that automates the record-to-report business processes required to comply with the ASC 842 and IFRS 16 standards.

Following a year of record growth in which LeaseAccelerator tripled revenues and quadrupled its customer base, the company will use the new funding to accelerate its growth strategy. LeaseAccelerator will expand its international operations to better support multinational customers. Additionally, the company will invest in expanded training, technical support and success programs for its customers. LeaseAccelerator will also significantly expand its R&D organization to support a wider variety of industry-specific use cases.

"The biggest challenge in the Enterprise Lease Accounting software market in 2018 is a lack of capacity. There is explosive demand for technology to transition to the new lease accounting standards, but most software providers are capital constrained," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "With the new funding from Insight Venture Partners, we will be able to aggressively invest in product development, testing, training and implementation support resources to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome LeaseAccelerator into our portfolio and partner with them to accelerate their expansion in the Enterprise Lease Accounting space," said Peter Sobiloff, Managing Director at Insight Venture Partners. "LeaseAccelerator's impressive growth has been demonstrated by their technology, expertise and network. We look forward to helping the team continue their expansion and evolve their product to best serve their customers."

Atlas Technology Group acted as the sole financial adviser to LeaseAccelerator in conjunction with the transaction.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading SaaS solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new FASB and IFRS standards. Using LeaseAccelerator's proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all categories of leases including real estate, fleet, IT and other equipment at an asset level. On average, LeaseAccelerator's Lease Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent on equipment leasing costs with smarter procurement and end-of-term management. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

About Insight Venture Partners

Insight Venture Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight has raised more than $18 billion and invested in over 300 companies worldwide. Our mission is to find, fund and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across our people and our portfolio, we encourage a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

