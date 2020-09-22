LeaseAccelerator Reveals New Brand Design

RESTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in the Lease Lifecycle Automation (LLA) software market, unveiled today its new corporate brand design and website (www.leaseaccelerator.com). The new brand reflects and amplifies the company's significant investment in the future of the lease lifecycle management market and affirms the company's commitment to its global customers.

LeaseAccelerator has a long history of innovation and success in helping thousands of organizations around the world manage their portfolios of real estate, equipment, and embedded leases. In a challenging year, LeaseAccelerator is working diligently to support its clients as they recover from the effects of the pandemic. And, despite tough economic conditions, the company has had a strong year: growing its client base; launching a new product, EZLease – the fastest and easiest way to comply with the latest lease accounting standard changes, including GASB, FASB, and IFRS for lessees and lessors; and establishing new global partnerships with EY and NTrust, supporting the delivery of Global Lease Services (GLS).

"With the new brand design, LeaseAccelerator is showing our commitment and optimism for the future of this market. We are focused on helping organizations use leasing as a catalyst for digital finance transformation and driving new free cash flow, as we continue to innovate through our Lease Lifecycle Automation SaaS platform," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator.

Looking ahead, LeaseAccelerator will launch several key platform enhancements in Q3, and expand its monthly Customer Connect virtual event series. Bringing together a unique mix of customer perspectives and LLA experts, the upcoming October 15th Customer Connect event will feature finance and accounting executives from key customers, who will cover critical topics like audit-readiness, process improvements, product futures and discuss life after compliance. To learn more, visit: https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com/customer-connect/

LeaseAccelerator provides global lease lifecycle automation (LLA) software to improve free cash flow and simplify compliance. Thousands of users rely on our Software as a Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries. The LeaseAccelerator automation platform includes asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; stakeholder performance management; and an integrated competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a unique global lessor network of more than 500 bidders. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

