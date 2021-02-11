LeaseLock Hires David Hemry as Director of Claims Innovation

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced that David Hemry has joined the company as Director of Claims Innovation. He will focus on rapid advancement of the enterprise claims product for the company's first-to-market lease insurance business.

This key new hire comes on the heels of the insurtech leader's $52M Series B announcement.

Hemry brings 17 years of deep expertise in claims operations, working with world-class organizations such as USAA and Farmers Insurance. As Director of Innovation for USAA, Hemry oversaw adjustment capability enhancements, estimation automation, aerial imagery, and Blockchain usage. During his 15-year tenure with Farmers Insurance, he helped create and launch Toggle Renters on a new insurance technology platform in eight weeks. Within a year, the digital service was live in 22 states.

"The LeaseLock claims experience is where the rubber hits the road for our enterprise real estate customers. They must have a modern and magical experience powered by our platform," said Cassandra Campbell, Vice President of Product at LeaseLock. "David brings the high-caliber leadership we need to drive claims innovation with the rare combination of insurtech startup experience and deep claims operations subject matter expertise."

As the only AI-driven financial technology platform for rental housing providers, LeaseLock deploys through native property software systems and back-office workflows to integrate into the online lease checkout. Operators market their communities as Zero Deposit™, creating a seamless resident experience and conversion lift. Residents pay a small monthly fee to replace upfront security deposits while operators receive $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on every new lease with the standard coverage plan. Claims filing is built into the native receivables process at move-out, creating an automated claims experience.

NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Cushman Wakefield, Avenue5 Residential, Harbor Group Management Co., LMC, and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, ColRich, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic, and Goodman Real Estate.

LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.

