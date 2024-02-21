LeaseLock Partners With GRESB to Address ESG Needs for Rental Housing

Collaboration to support ESG goals for investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock, the AI-powered lease insurance provider for rental housing, announced its partnership with Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) to improve actionable environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts for the rental housing industry.

GRESB collects, validates, scores and benchmarks ESG information for investors, asset managers and the industry at large. The overarching goal of partnerships with organizations like LeaseLock is to create sustainable best practices for the industry.

"GRESB provides the rental housing industry with valuable ESG data and tools," said Janine Steiner Jovanovic, LeaseLock CEO. "Their objectives align with LeaseLock's own ESG commitment to social and governance initiatives. Our collaborative efforts contribute to a better future for rental housing. We are proud to be a part of a collective that forges a responsible path forward, and puts housing accessibility at the forefront."

LeaseLock's AI-powered lease insurance eliminates costly and restrictive security deposits, creating greater access to housing for renters while notably improving returns for investors. LeaseLock also helps operators meet legislative requirements that target renter fees and collection practices. Seamless in the leasing process, LeaseLock accelerates move-ins and reduces carry costs. At move-out, unpaid balances are recaptured in days through LeaseLock's simple claims process. And LeaseLock never subrogates from renters.

Investors are dedicated to ESG for the long-term. GRESB simplifies data gathering, vetting and validation, making it easier to integrate into decision-making. ESG is essential to managing risk, staying ahead of evolving regulations, and optimizing asset performance.

About LeaseLock:
LeaseLock leads the next evolution in rental housing, empowering owners and operators with a new generation of financial tools to proactively manage risk and prevent NOI loss.

LeaseLock protects profits by offsetting avoidable debt and excessive damage. Powered by data from millions of units, LeaseLock Shield™ predicts risk and optimizes property coverage. Owners and operators gain smarter loss protection while accelerating leasing and minimizing regulatory risk.

LeaseLock has eliminated security deposits since 2016, setting the standard with AI-powered insurance technology. The company has insured over $10 billion in leases backed by insurance carriers rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, Mucker Capital, and Hivers & Strivers Investment Fund.

As a GRESB certified partner, LeaseLock improves housing accessibility by removing financial barriers for renters. Learn more at leaselock.com.

