LeasePoint Secures $40 Million Incremental Funding

AUSTIN, TX, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeasePoint Funding Group, LLC ("LeasePoint" or the "Company") today announced that it has secured $40 million of incremental funding from Altriarch Asset Management ("Altriarch"). Westlake Securities, an Austin-based Investment Bank, was instrumental in orchestrating the capital raise, leveraging their deep industry expertise and strategic advisory to secure the necessary funding for LeasePoint's continued trajectory. The facility will support LeasePoint's rapid expansion in the equipment financing industry, providing essential capital to sustain its growth and meet increasing demand from device manufacturers and business owners seeking equipment capital solutions.

LeasePoint continues to grow exponentially, despite a difficult macroeconomic environment. Driven by its commitment to providing fast, efficient financing solutions to businesses across the U.S; LeasePoint's exclusive software platform can underwrite, originate, and service transactions up to $300k, automatically. With the equipment financing market set to expand, LeasePoint recognized the need for additional capital to continue scaling its operations.

"We've made significant additions to our executive team in 2024 and continue to develop our proprietary origination platform," said Jeff Markim, Founder & CEO of LeasePoint. "Demand for structured vendor finance programs with LeasePoint has never been higher. This strategic partnership with Altriarch will accelerate our continued growth and improve our overall capabilities."

Danielle Brown, Managing Partner and Co-CEO of Altriarch, commented, "We're thrilled to be a part of LeasePoint's growth story. Their impressive pace and commitment to innovation in equipment financing align perfectly with our focus on empowering non-bank commercial lenders. This facility ensures that LeasePoint has the capital it needs to continue its rapid expansion."

LeasePoint Funding Group is a leading fintech company dedicated to simplifying the equipment financing process businesses across the U.S. Based in Austin, Texas, LeasePoint combines local expertise with innovative technology, including a proprietary loan origination and servicing platform that features automated underwriting and same-day funding. LeasePoint's mission is to provide business owners with fast, flexible capital solutions. For more information, visit www.leasepoint.com.

Altriarch provides non-bank commercial lenders across the nation with streamlined access to tailored lender financing solutions. The Company's extensive operational background empowers lenders by alleviating capital constraints, enhancing borrower relationships, and facilitating business expansion within the competitive landscape. With meticulously structured facilities that align with the precise cash flow requirements of borrowers, Altriarch is the trusted partner for lenders seeking capital to fuel business expansion. To learn more, visit www.altriarch.com.

Westlake Securities is a leading lower-middle market investment bank based in Austin that provides a comprehensive suite of investment banking services to companies throughout the United States. The firm focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private placements, liquidity, liquidation, and restructuring advisory, management and growth consulting, and on-site and remote fractional and interim c-suite roles for a broad array of industries. To learn more about Westlake Securities, visit westlakesecurities.com.

