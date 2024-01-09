LEASON ELLIS APPOINTS YUVAL H. MARCUS AS MANAGING PARTNER

Westchester Based Intellectual Property Law Firm Appoints Yuval Marcus as Managing Partner as the Firm Celebrates its 15th Anniversary under the Leadership of Founding Partner David Leason

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leason Ellis is pleased to announce that Yuval Marcus has been appointed as Managing Partner of the Firm effective January 1, 2024. Yuval is currently a Co-Chair of the Litigation Practice Group of the Firm and a member of its Executive Committee.

Yuval is the second Managing Partner in the history of the Firm. David Leason has served as the Firm's Managing Partner since its founding in 2008. This past spring, Leason Ellis celebrated its 15th anniversary with a party at the Yale Club in New York City. The Firm has been working with a law firm consultant to evaluate its fundamental organization, increase involvement and transparency, and develop a robust succession plan to ensure continued success for the years to come.

According to David, it was the right time to make a change in the Firm's leadership. "Having started Leason Ellis with Co-Founder Ed Ellis over 15 years ago, and grown the Firm into a practice with 35 attorneys and more than 70 professionals in all, I feel a great sense of accomplishment," said David. He added, "the vision that I had for the Firm has come to fruition, and Yuval is more than capable of managing our next phase of growth." David Leason remains on the Executive Committee and will continue his practice as an equity partner of the Firm.

Yuval Marcus brings 30 years of practice to his new Managing Partner role, half of which he has spent at Leason Ellis since joining the Firm in 2009. Yuval stated, "I am honored to have the support of my partners in appointing me to this new position and I am grateful for the leadership example set by David Leason in managing the Firm so capably during its first 15 years." Yuval added, "I am excited to oversee strategic initiatives to ensure our continued success in the future, such as designing a post-Covid office environment that encourages collaboration, affirming our strong commitment to work/life balance, recruiting and training top talent and placing our professionals in positions to succeed, so that they can deliver excellent client service."

About Leason Ellis

Clients engage Leason Ellis to obtain outstanding legal counsel to protect and enforce their intellectual property rights. Our specialized practice area excellence comes from a keen appreciation for inventiveness, creativity, and branding, a profound understanding of the law, and a powerful commitment to using IP to help our clients achieve their business objectives.

Press Contact

Peter Sloane, Partner

Leason Ellis LLP

T 914.821.9073

[email protected]

Attorney Advertising

SOURCE Leason Ellis LLP