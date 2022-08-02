Leather Goods Market Size to Grow by USD 55.31 billion, Advances in Manufacturing Technology to Drive Growth - Technavio

Leather Goods Market: Major Growth Trend and Driver



Advances in manufacturing technology is a trend in the market. Leather tanning involves the use of a huge amount of water, which leads to its scarcity. Additional investments are needed for the treatment of wastes to meet the required standard on the volume of discharge. To address this issue, BASF developed DryFast to impart efficiency while being ecologically safe. This process helps reduce water consumption by nearly 60% and produces clean effluents by minimizing sludge by around 50%. Such advancements in manufacturing technology are expected to reduce the manufacturing cost, which will make leather goods eco-friendly, affordable, and innovative.

Innovative marketing strategies are driving the growth of the market. The increasing number of fashion-conscious customers, especially in developing regions, has led to rapid advances in the fashion industry. Vendors such as LVMH, Hermes, and CHANEL SAS advertise their products through newspapers and fashion magazines. Manufacturers of leather goods are adopting different marketing campaigns and strategies to expand their customer base. Vendors are using celebrity endorsement as a marketing tool to enhance their brand image and increase the sales of luxury leather goods. Online advertising is also a popular marketing strategy. These marketing initiatives increase the demand for leather goods.

Making effective business decisions with the help of the latest trends, drivers, and challenges provided by Technavio. View our PDF Sample Report

Leather Goods Market: Market Segmentation

By geography, APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as economic growth, expanding middle-class population, and the high number of vendors that operate in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the leather goods market in APAC.

By product, the footwear segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Vendors are introducing new patterns and designs owing to market competition and evolving customer demands. Thus, the customization of leather footwear is expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Leather Goods Market: Key Vendor Offerings

adidas AG - The company offers leather shoes.

The company offers leather shoes. Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers leather handbags, shoes, bags, and small leather goods under its brands, Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo , and Versace.

The company offers leather handbags, shoes, bags, and small leather goods under its brands, Michael Kors, , and Versace. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - The company offers leather handbags, clutches, and small leather goods.

The company offers leather handbags, clutches, and small leather goods. Hermès International - The company offers leather bags, clutches, briefcases, luggage, and small leather goods.

The company offers leather bags, clutches, briefcases, luggage, and small leather goods. Kering SA - The company offers leather shoes, handbags, and small leather goods through its brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen , and Brioni.

Reasons to Buy Leather Goods Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist leather goods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the leather goods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the leather goods market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , MEA, APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA

, , , MEA, APAC, , , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of leather goods market vendors

Related Reports

Tote Bags Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Leather and Allied Products Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Leather Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.1% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 55.31 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) -7.46 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Capri Holdings Ltd., Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Hermès International, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Nike Inc., PRADA Group, Tapestry Inc., and VF Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Apparel, accessories, and luxury goods market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global leather goods market 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Footwear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 19: Footwear segment of global leather goods market ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 20: Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 LBWP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: LBWP - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: LBWP segment of global leather goods market ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 23: LBWP - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 24: Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Others segment of global leather goods market ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Offline segment of global leather goods market ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 32: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 33: Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Online segment of global leather goods market ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 35: Online - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Leather goods market in APAC 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 42: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 43: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Leather goods market in North America 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Leather goods market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 48: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Exhibit 49: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 50: Leather goods market in South America 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 51: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 52: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Leather goods market in MEA 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact



Exhibit 54: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 55: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 58: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 59: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 60: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 61: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 62: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 63: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 64: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 65: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 66: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: adidas AG - Segment focus

11.4 Capri Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Exhibit 72: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Overview



Exhibit 73: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Key news



Exhibit 75: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA - Segment focus

11.6 Hermès International

Exhibit 77: Hermès International - Overview



Exhibit 78: Hermès International - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Hermès International - Key news



Exhibit 80: Hermès International - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Hermès International - Segment focus

11.7 Kering SA

Exhibit 82: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 83: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Kering SA - Key news



Exhibit 85: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Kering SA - Segment focus

11.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Exhibit 87: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 88: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 89: LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 90: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 91: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus

11.9 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 92: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 PRADA Group

Exhibit 97: PRADA Group - Overview



Exhibit 98: PRADA Group - Business segments



Exhibit 99: PRADA Group - Key news



Exhibit 100: PRADA Group - Key offerings

11.11 Tapestry Inc.

Exhibit 101: Tapestry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Tapestry Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Tapestry Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Tapestry Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Tapestry Inc. - Segment focus

11.12 VF Corp.

Exhibit 106: VF Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: VF Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: VF Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: VF Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: VF Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 111: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 112: Research Methodology



Exhibit 113: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 114: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 115: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio