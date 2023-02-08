Leather goods market size to grow by USD 90.98 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leather goods market size is estimated to increase by USD 90.98 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover some insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Leather goods market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Leather Goods Market 2023-2027

Bata India Ltd. - The company offers leather goods such as Bata Black Formal Shoes for men.

Burberry Group Plc - The company offers leather goods such as Olympia bag.

Capri Holdings Ltd. - The company offers leather goods such as Austin Large Pebbled Leather and Logo Tote Bag.

CHANEL Ltd. - The company offers leather goods such as Chanel Set Of 3 Leather Handbag, Slingbag, Shoulder Bag, and Wallet For Women.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global leather goods market is fragmented, with the presence of leading global, regional, and local vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer leather goods in the market are Adidas AG, Bata India Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., GLobalLeathers, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, Nike Inc., Prada S.p.A, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Samsonite International S.A., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, and others.

Vendors differentiate themselves based on factors such as quality and regulatory compliance. They offer products made of different raw materials. Vendors are focusing on innovative marketing strategies to expand their customer base. They are also focusing on customer engagement, reinforcement of brand relevance, and increasing brand awareness. A large number of vendors are adopting the omnichannel strategy to attract the tech-savvy millennial population. This helps in integrating the shopping experiences of customers across multiple channels, including stores, PCs, and mobile devices. Moreover, vendors are expanding their omnichannel efforts by adding new features to mobile apps.

Leather goods market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Leather goods market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (footwear, LBWP, and others) and distribution channel (offline and online).

The footwear segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In leather footwear, the upper surface is made of leather. Due to intense competition in the market and changing demands of customers, vendors are coming up with new patterns and designs. For instance, Hermes offers Valois ankle boots made of smoked-brown calfskin suede. These boots have straps, saddle nails, and saddle-style stitching on the diagonal side.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global leather goods market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global leather goods market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as economic growth, the increasing middle-class population, and a large number of vendors are driving the growth of the market in the region. China , Japan , and South Korea are the key contributors to market growth. Manufacturers are introducing innovative product lines to keep up with the latest trends and styles. This is accelerating the growth of luxury leather goods brands such as Hermes International, Kering, and LVMH. Marketing and promotional activities and the expansion of distribution channels will also drive the growth of the leather goods market in the region during the forecast period.

Leather goods market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - Innovative marketing strategies are driving the global leather goods market share growth. The increasing number of fashion-conscious customers, especially in developing regions, has led to rapid advances in the fashion industry. Manufacturers of leather goods use different marketing campaigns and strategies, such as celebrity endorsement, to expand their customer base. For instance, LVMH is endorsed by celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Kate Moss, Scarlett Johansson, and Uma Thurman. Vendors sign multiyear endorsements with popular celebrities to enhance their brand value. Such marketing initiatives will increase the demand for leather goods during the forecast period.

Key trends - Advances in manufacturing technology are a key trend in the market. Leather tanning involves the use of a large amount of water, which is a scarce resource. Hence, some chemical manufacturing companies are helping players in the leather tanning industry to reduce the wastage of water. For instance, additional investments are required for the treatment of waste. To address this issue, BASF has developed the DryFast process, which helps reduce water consumption by nearly 60%. Such advances in manufacturing technology are expected to reduce manufacturing cost, which would make leather goods affordable, eco-friendly, and innovative. These factors will aid the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuating operational costs will challenge the global leather goods market growth during the forecast period. Labor costs have grown rapidly in the last decade, especially in developing countries such as China, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. These costs are further affected by changing economic conditions. Global manufacturers also face the issue of fluctuation in raw material costs. The prices of these materials are also dependent on transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices. These factors will hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this leather goods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the leather goods market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the leather goods market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the leather goods market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of leather goods market vendors

Leather Goods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 90.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Bata India Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., CHANEL Ltd., Dolce and Gabbana S.r.l., Giorgio Armani S.p.A., GLobalLeathers, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Mulberry Group Plc, Nike Inc., Prada S.p.A, PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Samsonite International S.A., Tapestry Inc., VF Corp., and Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global leather goods market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global leather goods market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 LBWP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on LBWP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on LBWP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on LBWP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on LBWP - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Adidas AG

Exhibit 112: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Adidas AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Adidas AG - Key offerings

12.4 Bata India Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Bata India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Bata India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Bata India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.5 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 118: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 119: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.6 Capri Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 CHANEL Ltd.

Exhibit 127: CHANEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: CHANEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: CHANEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: CHANEL Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Exhibit 131: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA - Segment focus

12.9 Giorgio Armani S.p.A .

. Exhibit 135: Giorgio Armani S.p.A . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 136: Giorgio Armani S.p.A . - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 137: Giorgio Armani S.p.A . - Key offerings

12.10 GLobalLeathers

Exhibit 138: GLobalLeathers - Overview



Exhibit 139: GLobalLeathers - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: GLobalLeathers - Key offerings

12.11 Hermes International SA

Exhibit 141: Hermes International SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hermes International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hermes International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hermes International SA - Segment focus

12.12 Kering SA

Exhibit 145: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Kering SA - Segment focus

12.13 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 149: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 150: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 151: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 152: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.14 Mulberry Group Plc

Exhibit 154: Mulberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mulberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Mulberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Mulberry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.15 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 158: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Prada S.p.A

Exhibit 163: Prada S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 164: Prada S.p.A - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Prada S.p.A - Key offerings

12.17 PUMA SE

Exhibit 166: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 167: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 168: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 169: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: PUMA SE - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

