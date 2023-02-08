Leather handbags market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global leather handbags market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.5 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Leather Handbags Market 2023-2027

Leather handbags market - Five forces

The global leather handbags market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Leather handbags market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Leather handbags market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (shoulder bags, satchel bags, tote bags, and sling bags).

The offline segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This channel generates revenue from the sales of products through specialty stores, including exclusive brand stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, factory outlets, airport retail stores, and personal goods stores; hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores; and department stores. Department stores and specialty stores are the largest revenue contributors through offline channels. Brands are expanding their presence globally by establishing new stores in prominent markets such as North America and Europe . Such strategies are expected to drive sales growth through offline stores during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global leather handbags market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global leather handbags market.

APAC is estimated to account for 32% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , South Korea , Japan , and India are the key countries in this region. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rise in awareness and the increase in demand for fashion products. The increasing target population (15-64 years) and the rising disposable income will also drive the demand for leather handbags, including premium and luxury handbags.

Global leather handbags market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The influence of celebrity endorsements on customer purchase decisions is driving market growth.

is driving market growth. Celebrity endorsement is a popular marketing tool used by vendors, which helps build their brand image and increase product awareness.

Vendors sign multi-year endorsement agreements with well-known celebrities to enhance their brand value.

For instance, Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan are brand ambassadors for Coach, a brand by Tapestry Inc.

and are brand ambassadors for Coach, a brand by Tapestry Inc. Customer engagement programs through offline and online channels help increase awareness.

Vendors can promote their products at a minimal cost with the growing internet penetration and the success of social media campaigns.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of different leather varieties is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. The demand for leather tanned from exotic animals has increased during the last few years.

These handbags are considered expensive, and most of their demand comes from high-profile vendors.

These factors will propel the value sales of leather handbags, which, in turn, will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Rising labor costs and fluctuating raw material prices are challenging the leather handbags market growth.

are challenging the leather handbags market growth. Leather manufacturing includes several steps, such as procurement, processing, and tanning or synthesizing.

However, various governments have imposed regulations on manufacturing, which increases the price of leather.

Labor costs in countries such as China , Indonesia , Bangladesh , and Vietnam , where manufacturing facilities of various international brands are located, have grown rapidly over the last decade.

, , , and , where manufacturing facilities of various international brands are located, have grown rapidly over the last decade. This increases the production of vendors, thereby lowering their profit margins.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this leather handbags market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the leather handbags market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the leather handbags market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the leather handbags market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of leather handbags market vendors

Leather Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Cole Haan International B.V., CraftShades, Dooney and Bourke Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Guess Inc, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lefty Production Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Prada Spa, Stefano Ricci S.p.A., Steven Madden Ltd, Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, and River Light V L.P. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global leather handbags market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global leather handbags market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Shoulder bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Shoulder bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Satchel bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Satchel bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Satchel bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Satchel bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Satchel bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Tote bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Tote bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Tote bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Tote bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Tote bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Sling bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Sling bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Sling bags - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Sling bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Sling bags - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 119: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

12.5 Capri Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Capri Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Cole Haan International B.V.

Exhibit 128: Cole Haan International B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Cole Haan International B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Cole Haan International B.V. - Key offerings

12.7 Fossil Group Inc.

Exhibit 131: Fossil Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Fossil Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Fossil Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Fossil Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Guess Inc

Exhibit 135: Guess Inc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Guess Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Guess Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Guess Inc - Segment focus

12.9 Hennes and Mauritz AB

Exhibit 139: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Overview



Exhibit 140: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Hennes and Mauritz AB - Key offerings

12.10 Hermes International SA

Exhibit 142: Hermes International SA - Overview



Exhibit 143: Hermes International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Hermes International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hermes International SA - Segment focus

12.11 Hidesign

Exhibit 146: Hidesign - Overview



Exhibit 147: Hidesign - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Hidesign - Key offerings

12.12 Kering SA

Exhibit 149: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Kering SA - Segment focus

12.13 Lefty Production Co.

Exhibit 153: Lefty Production Co. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Lefty Production Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Lefty Production Co. - Key offerings

12.14 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 156: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 157: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 158: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 159: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

12.15 Prada Spa

Exhibit 161: Prada Spa - Overview



Exhibit 162: Prada Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Prada Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Stefano Ricci S.p.A .

. Exhibit 164: Stefano Ricci S.p.A . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 165: Stefano Ricci S.p.A . - Product / Service

. - Product / Service

Exhibit 166: Stefano Ricci S.p.A . - Key offerings

12.17 Steven Madden Ltd

Exhibit 167: Steven Madden Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 168: Steven Madden Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Steven Madden Ltd - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

