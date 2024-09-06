Leather Handbags Market to Grow by USD 9.3 Billion (2024-2028) as AI Enhances Personalization and Customization - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends- The global leather handbags market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period. Personalization and customization of leather handbags is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of different leather varieties. However, rising labor cost and fluctuating raw material prices poses a challenge. Key market players include Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Cole Haan International B.V., CraftShades, Dooney and Bourke Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Guess Inc., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lefty Production Co., LVMH Group, Prada Spa, Stefano Ricci S.p.A., Steven Madden Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, and Tory Burch LLC.

Leather Handbags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.05% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Key companies profiled Alexander McQueen Trading Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Capri Holdings Ltd., Cole Haan International B.V., CraftShades, Dooney and Bourke Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Guess Inc., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International, Hidesign, Kering SA, Lefty Production Co., LVMH Group, Prada Spa, Stefano Ricci S.p.A., Steven Madden Ltd., Tapestry Inc., Ted Baker PLC, and Tory Burch LLC

The leather handbag market has experienced growth due to increasing consumer demand for unique textures and high-quality materials. Vendors seek alternative sources like ostrich, reptile, and bird skins. Fashion consciousness drives product launches from startups and e-commerce companies, targeting luxury consumers. Raw material prices and trade regulations impact production analysis and value chain optimization. Technological innovations and customized designs cater to emerging revenue pockets and consumer preferences. Quality, craftsmanship, and longevity remain key factors in this market.

The global leather handbags market faces challenges from fluctuating raw material prices, labor costs, and regulations. Brands like PRADA, COACH, and others source from Asia , where production costs rise. Keywords include: luxury, status, individuality, affordability, sustainability, e-commerce, ethical sourcing, and consumer behavior. Factors impacting the market are economic fluctuations, fashion trends, and counterfeiting. Handbags offer high-quality, durability, and convenience, catering to various lifestyles and consumer preferences.

This leather handbags market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Shoulder bags

2.2 Satchel bags

2.3 Tote bags

2.4 Sling bags Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

The Leather Handbags Market is experiencing significant growth among young adults in the context of rapid globalization. Consumer spending on high-quality leather handbags, as a fashion accessory, reflects their lifestyles and consumer behavior. Women's participation in the workforce has led to increased demand for durable and long-lasting handbags with compartments, suitable for their professional needs. The Omnibus survey reveals that American women prefer leather handbags over fabric ones due to their longevity and investment value. Leather materials, such as raw hide and processed leather, are in high demand for this segment. Handcrafted leather accessories, with their emphasis on quality craftsmanship and designer pieces, are popular fashion statements. The Leather Handbag segment and Fabric Handbag segment are distinct markets, with the former focusing on luxury and investment, while the latter caters to more casual and affordable consumer preferences. The online distribution channel is increasingly important for reaching consumers, especially those who value convenience and variety. In conclusion, the Leather Handbags Market is driven by consumer preferences for durability, longevity, and investment value, as well as the desire for high-quality, fashionable accessories.

The Leather Handbags Market is a significant segment of the global fashion industry. Consumers prefer leather handbags due to their durability, style, and versatility. The production process involves various stages, including tanning, cutting, stitching, and assembly. The raw materials used are primarily hides from cattle, sheep, and goats. The market is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, growing urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. Brands like Ralph, Comfortable, and Fashionable offer a wide range of leather handbags, catering to different budgets and styles. Consumers are also becoming more conscious of ethical and sustainable production practices, leading to an increase in demand for eco-friendly leather handbags. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, with Asia-Pacific being a major contributor due to its large population and growing economy.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Shoulder Bags



Satchel Bags



Tote Bags



Sling Bags

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

