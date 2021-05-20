Leather Wine Cooler Beach Tote Bag Purse Gift from Tilvini Receives Praise from Wine Enthusiast

CERRITOS, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilvini is pleased to reveal that its recently launched leather wine bag has made an impressive start. With a nearly 100% five-star rating on Amazon, this useful wine accessory is popular with many wine lovers. Designed specifically for today's contemporary women who love wine, the useful accessory carries two wine bottles, wine tumblers and is insulated. Many Amazon shoppers have used this product as a picnic gift set, beach tote, bartender bag, and boating gift.

Tilvini Wine Tote Bag

To find out more, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Tilvini-Insulated-Carrier-Stainless-Tumblers/dp/B08GLKZ85P .

The wine bag from Tilvini is an excellent combination of style and functionality. To ensure easy positioning of wine bottles, it comes with an adjustable bottle divider. There is a large storage pocket for convenient storage of wine accessories on the rear of the tote. With an adjustable shoulder strap, the wine cooler tote bag offers a perfect fit for all users.

"Our Tilvini products regularly receive positive feedback, and it makes us genuinely happy to think that something we have created is giving so much joy to so many wine lovers. Our goal is to keep creating unique and beautiful gifts for wine lovers all over the globe," said Sofia Tilvini, a company spokesperson.

"As a sommelier, I always have wine with me. This is the perfect bag for me to take wine to tastings, dinners, or picnics. The quality is even better than I thought it would be. The leather is SUPER soft and gorgeous. The unboxing was even a great experience. It comes in a protective dust bag. Very high-quality components- zipper, hardware, insulation, etc. I'm buying a second one to gift to a client for his birthday. Glad I found this bag," a delighted user mentioned in his review.

Another impressed buyer said, "I was blown away by the quality of the leather of this bag for such an incredible price. It's fully insulated and comes with two tumblers, so it's perfect to transport your wine and keep it chilled. This will definitely be a go-to gift for the holidays this year!"

To find out more about Tilvini's beach wine tote bag , please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name : Sofia Tilvini

Contact Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Tilvini

Tilvini wine gifts are stylish, luxurious & functional. The popular Leather Wine Carrier & Tumblers enhance any wine experience. With further exciting products set to be released, Tilvini is the ultimate choice for any wine lover.

SOURCE Tilvini