Leatherhead Advises Members to Ensure They Are Prepared for Post-transition Brexit Scenarios

EPSOM, England, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the transition period starting and the food & beverage industry still unclear as to the future alignment of the UK and EU regulatory machines, Leatherhead recommends members take advantage of their membership services to keep abreast of Brexit developments through 2020.

Leatherhead membership benefits include:

Free places on Brexit events such as a webinar on 27 February

Dedicated Brexit monthly newsletter which summarises key Brexit developments for certain member companies

Discounts on scenario planning workshops to prepare for possible Brexit outcomes

Email/telephone on demand access to skilled, experienced regulatory consultants to submit ad hoc Brexit queries

"Leatherhead is well positioned to assist members through 2020 on all things Brexit," says Mark Butcher, Commercial Director, Leatherhead Food Research. "The Brexit challenge is unique and whilst much of the industry was expecting regulatory alignment after the transition period, recent developments suggest that may be less certain. As we get towards the end of 2020 and the specifics of any divergence become clearer, it is likely that regulatory services will be in high demand. We are therefore encouraging our members to be sure they have anticipated and planned ahead for both the most likely and significant scenarios."

About Leatherhead

Leatherhead Food Research provides expertise and support to the global food and drink sector with practical solutions that cover all stages of a product's life cycle from consumer insight, ingredient innovation and sensory testing to food safety consultancy and global regulatory advice. Leatherhead operates a membership programme which represents a who's who of the global food and drinks industry. Supporting all members and clients, large or small, Leatherhead provides consultancy and advice as well as training, market news, published reports and bespoke projects. Alongside the Member support and project work, our world-renowned experts deliver cutting-edge research in areas that drive long term commercial benefit for the food and drink industry.

About Science Group

Leatherhead Research is a Science Group company. Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is an international, science-led services and product development organization. Its specialist companies, TSG Consulting, Sagentia, Oakland Innovation, OTM Consulting, Leatherhead Food Research and Frontier Smart Technologies, support the product innovation lifecycle, enabling clients to deliver on their investments in R&D. Science Group's services fall into four broad categories: Applied Science, Product Development, Technology Advisory and Regulatory. These services are combined with vertical market expertise in the Medical, Consumer, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Chemical and Energy sectors. With offices throughout Europe, North America and China/Hong Kong and with over 30 languages written and spoken, Science Group supports a global client base.

