Leatherman Launches First-of-its-Kind Peer-to-Peer Marketplace, Leatherman Exchange

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatherman Tool Group (Leatherman) announced the launch of Leatherman Exchange, a new peer-to-peer recommerce marketplace that allows fans to safely buy and sell pre-loved Leatherman products. Powered by Treet, the platform makes Leatherman the first major multi-tool or knife brand to join the circular economy movement, keeping capable tools in hands and out of drawers or landfills.

"For over 40 years, we've built tools meant to last and to be passed on," said Kevin Gleason, vice president of marketing at Leatherman. "The Leatherman Exchange brings this philosophy to life, giving every tool a longer life and a new story, while reducing waste and opening the door to quality craftsmanship for more people."

How Leatherman Exchange Works

Sellers can list eligible Leatherman models directly at exchange.leatherman.com where buyers can browse a curated collection of secondhand tools from verified sellers across the country. When a product is sold, the seller receives a prepaid shipping label to send their tool directly to its next owner.

Gleason adds, "Each exchange passes along more than just a tool. It carries stories, skills and confidence that define the self-reliant community at the heart of Leatherman."

Leatherman Warranty

Every product listed on the Leatherman Exchange is backed by the brand that built it. The tool's original warranty transfers to its new owner, and Leatherman Insiders see their transferred warranty extended from 25 years to 40 years. All claims continue to be processed through the standard Leatherman Warranty Center.

"Leatherman has always stood for products that last, and this program brings that belief to life in a whole new way. By introducing the world's first branded resale experience for multi-tools, Leatherman is once again pushing the limits of what's possible in their category," said Treet Co-Founder and CEO Jake Disraeli. "At Treet, our mission has always been to help brands extend the life of what they create, and with the Leatherman Exchange, that mission couldn't feel more at home."

About Leatherman Tool Group, Inc.

Founded in 1983 by Tim Leatherman, Oregon-based Leatherman Tool Group is the world's largest manufacturer of high-quality multipurpose products, with distribution in more than 86 countries. Built upon three principles—unwavering perseverance, ingenious design, and the ability to save the day—Leatherman has empowered people around the world to solve problems, big and small. Proudly based and manufactured in Portland, Oregon, the brand's factory is located in the same building as its company headquarters. For more information, visit www.leatherman.com or find us on Facebook at /leatherman, on Instagram @leathermantools, on YouTube @LeathermanToolGroup, and on TikTok @leatherman_tools.

