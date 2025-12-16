Leatt Corp Announces Extension to the Share Repurchase Program

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for MOTO, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that on December 15, 2025, its Board of Directors has authorized an extension of the Company's previously announced share repurchase program of up to $750,000 of the Company's outstanding common stock. The expiration date of the share repurchase program will be extended by three months from December 31, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

"We continue to strategically deploy our capital to drive long-term value for our shareholders," said Sean Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer. This extension of the share repurchase program demonstrates our continued confidence in the strength of Leatt and our business plan as we move into 2026 and beyond. The share repurchase authorization reflects our commitment to enhance long-term shareholder value while maintaining strategic flexibility to invest in growth."

Repurchases may continue to be made from time to time at the discretion of the Board of Directors through open-market transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company has repurchased $249,969.49 of shares to date under the share repurchase program. There can be no assurance as to the timing or number of shares of any further repurchases under the repurchase program. The repurchase program can be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports that use motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles.

For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

Follow Leatt® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the significance of the Company's share repurchase plan and its ability to enhance the long-term value of the Company's securities; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including its continued development and manufacturing of cutting-edge protective products; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation