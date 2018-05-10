Leatt Corp Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2018

Summary of 2018 First Quarter and Subsequent Business Highlights

Revenues of $5.5 million , down 5%, compared to the year ago period

, down 5%, compared to the year ago period Net income of $141,000 , down 48%, compared to the year ago period

, down 48%, compared to the year ago period Cash provided by operating activities of $256,000 , compared to $316,000 in the year ago period

, compared to in the year ago period Commenced shipment of its highly anticipated and award-winning 3.5 neck brace

Commenced shipment of its award-winning DBX 2.0 helmet for bicycle use

2019 product launches and ordering patterns at international sales conferences encouraging

Leatt CEO, Sean Macdonald said, "Leatt continues to broaden its brand recognition and expand its global distribution channels, positioning the company for a strong 2018 and incremental growth as we continue to develop and introduce additional products to the market. In the 2018 first quarter, we added three new company-employed sales representatives in the United States, which helped drive 15% year-over-year growth in this important market. Outside the United States we saw weaker sales year-over-year partially due to the strong record stocking sales in the fourth quarter of 2017 that affected our sales to distributors this quarter. However, we are encouraged by sales growth in key areas where we have new distributors that have embraced the Leatt brand. Although our revenues may continue to fluctuate as we develop new product categories and fine tune our sales timelines, we believe that this strengthened distribution network will pay dividends as we continue to innovate and introduce new products and categories, including the award-winning 3.5 neck brace, which shipped to our customers during the 2018 first quarter, and the GPX 4.5 Helmet, both of which were winners of the Powersports Nifty 50 awards. In addition, media reaction to our new DBX 2.0 Helmet has been positive and we expect that our stable of exceptional products will help drive growth in the second-half of 2018."

"We generated cash from operations and continue to maintain a strong balance sheet," added Mr. Macdonald. "I remain excited about the opportunities before Leatt and believe we are well-positioned for success."

"Leatt continues to lead the industry in terms of innovation and a focus on bio-medical and technology driven research to make extreme sports safer," added Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt. "Our group of global athlete ambassadors are actively showcasing and promoting the technology, safety, and style of our new and existing product categories to consumers around the world."

Financial Summary

Total consolidated revenues for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 decreased to $5.5 million, down 5%, compared to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily driven by an 18% decrease in Neck brace sales and a 17% decrease in Body armor sales, which were partially offset by a 51% increase in sales of Other products, parts and accessories and a 47% increase in Helmet sales, during the quarter ended March 31, 2018. Although the company shipped its highly anticipated and award-winning 3.5 neck brace and continued to experience increased sales of its knee brace line, neck brace sales declined compared to the first quarter of 2017 due to substantial customer inventory restocking following a period of foreign currency exchange rate pressures, which occurred during the first quarter of 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, gross profit was $2.8 million, or 50% of revenues, compared to $2.9 million, or 50% of revenues, for the first quarter of 2017. The company continues to generate improved gross profit margins from its helmet products, which accounted for 16% of total consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2018 and 10% of total consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2017.

First quarter 2018 income from operations was $191,000 compared to $421,000 for the same period last year.

Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was $141,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to $272,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, during the three months ended March 31, 2017. The decrease in net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018 was primarily driven by a decrease in revenues and a 3% increase in operating expenses.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 million, a current ratio of 2.4:1 and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald said, "We are confident in the long-term prospects for our business and the marketability and demand for our award-winning exceptional protective gear. We reaffirm our expectations for growth for the year, with much of the growth occurring in the second-half of the year, and moving forward, as we benefit from the introduction of new product categories and the improved strength of our distribution channels around the world. In addition, we remain committed to our goal of building a global consumer brand and adding one new category per season."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 10, 2018, to discuss the 2018 first quarter results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13679708.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast, will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company will continue to develop and introduce additional products to the market at a rate of one category per season, that the Company will achieve growth in international markets, or benefit from market acceptance of its branded products; the likelihood that the Company will derive financial benefit from the endorsements of its products by professional athletes; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries, including its strategy to diversify and extend its product line into new sports and markets; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Financial Tables Follow

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









ASSETS













March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017



Unaudited

Audited Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,445,845

$ 1,518,157 Short-term investments

58,225

58,221 Accounts receivable

2,656,560

2,420,656 Inventory

5,034,375

5,034,310 Payments in advance

435,203

565,124 Income tax refunds receivable

83,232

130,171 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

473,626

847,442 Total current assets

10,187,066

10,574,081









Property and equipment, net

2,161,304

2,113,855









Other Assets







Deposits

26,417

26,081 Intangible assets

79,867

76,364 Total other assets

106,284

102,445









Total Assets

$ 12,454,654

$ 12,790,381









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 3,921,359

$ 4,433,665 Short term loan, net of finance charges

345,326

518,130 Total current liabilities

4,266,685

4,951,795









Deferred tax liabilities, net

38,100

38,100









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized, 5,366,382 shares issued and outstanding

130,053

130,053 Additional paid - in capital

7,837,699

7,687,367 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(427,054)

(485,286) Retained earnings

606,171

465,352 Total stockholders' equity

8,149,869

7,800,486









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 12,454,654

$ 12,790,381

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME













Three Months Ended



March 31



2018

2017



Unaudited

Unaudited









Revenues

$ 5,502,542

$ 5,817,769









Cost of Revenues

2,746,097

2,907,670









Gross Profit

2,756,445

2,910,099









Product Royalty Income

12,309

10,956









Operating Expenses







Salaries and wages

777,763

759,243 Commissions and consulting expenses

125,339

153,048 Professional fees

168,471

310,791 Advertising and marketing

504,162

401,554 Office rent and expenses

70,438

66,051 Research and development costs

323,280

323,243 Bad debt expense (recovery)

9,767

(4,641) General and administrative expenses

435,560

401,413 Depreciation

162,764

88,965 Total operating expenses

2,577,544

2,499,667









Income from Operations

191,210

421,388









Other Expenses







Interest and other expenses, net

(3,452)

(2,988) Total other expenses

(3,452)

(2,988)









Income Before Income Taxes

187,758

418,400









Income Taxes

46,939

146,440









Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 140,819

$ 271,960









Net Income per Common Share







Basic

$ 0.03

$ 0.05 Diluted

$ 0.03

$ 0.05









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding







Basic

5,366,382

5,362,992 Diluted

5,545,564

5,499,103









Comprehensive Income







Net Income

$ 140,819

$ 271,960 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 and $0 deferred income taxes in 2018 and 2017







Foreign currency translation

58,232

52,721









Total Comprehensive Income

$ 199,051

$ 324,681

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2017













2018

2017









Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 140,819

$ 271,960 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation

162,764

88,965 Deferred income taxes

-

(62,000) Stock-based compensation

150,332

177,113 Bad debts

6,503

(6,717) Inventory reserve

16,522

117,039 (Increase) decrease in:







Accounts receivable

(242,407)

(739,731) Inventory

(16,587)

948,717 Payments in advance

129,921

(177,481) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

373,816

385,604 Income tax refunds receivable

46,939

83,567 Deposits

(336)

(602) Increase (decrease) in:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(512,306)

(834,598) Income taxes payable

-

64,391 Net cash provided by operating activities

255,980

316,227









Cash flows from investing activities







Capital expenditures

(201,157)

(61,267) Increase in short-term investment, net

(4)

(5) Net cash used in investing activities

(201,161)

(61,272)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayments of short-term loan, net

(172,804)

(241,759) Net cash used in financing activities

(172,804)

(241,759)









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

45,673

27,310









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(72,312)

40,506









Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

1,518,157

1,103,003









Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$ 1,445,845

$ 1,143,509









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:



Cash paid for interest

$ 4,085

$ 3,443 Cash paid for income taxes

$ -

$ 60,482









Other non-cash investing and financing activities







Common stock issued for services

$ 150,332

$ 177,113

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leatt-corp-announces-financial-results-for-first-quarter-2018-300645892.html

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

Related Links

http://www.leatt-corp.com

