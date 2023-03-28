Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Revenue; Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Global Revenues Increase to $76.3 million

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2022. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Full Year 2022 and Recent Highlights

  • Record full year revenues of $76.3 million, up 5%, compared to 2021.
  • International sales of $59.02 million, up 13%, compared to 2021.
  • Net Income of $9.96 million or $ 1.71 per share.
  • Award-winning helmet category sales increase by 60%, compared to 2021.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased 41% to $7.1 million, compared to $5.02 million in 2021.
  • Winner of 2023 Design & Innovation Award for Mono Suit MTB HydraDri 5.0 and MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet.
  • Partnership with Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing Team and Expansion into Marathon Endurance Segment.

Leatt Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented: "By many important measures, 2022 was the best year in our Company's history. Total global revenues were $76.3 million, a 5% increase over 2021 which was itself a strong record year with  a 88% increase over the prior year period.  International sales grew by $6.68 million, or 13%, despite challenging market dynamics. Sales of some of our most innovative product categories, including helmets, footwear and technical apparel, all increased during 2022 by double digits over 2021. These products showcase our engineering and design teams ability to build exceptional products that appeal to large addressable global markets. We believe that our successes in these critical product areas bode very well for our future.

"The second half of 2022 proved to be a difficult period for the global MTB and MOTO industry. Covid supply chain dynamics, global geo-political issues, inflation, the strengthening of the US dollar and the resultant moderation in consumer demand have resulted in over-stocked inventory across brands at the global distribution and dealer level, and have caused a reduction in product purchases. Changes in our customer buying patterns have begun to filter through in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Although many consumers, distributors and dealers have noted that the Leatt brand continues to gain momentum backed by cutting-edge product innovation, the industry must digest stocking positions before it can return to the buying levels that will support the growth that we have experienced over the last several quarters.

"These market and economic conditions, directly affected our fourth quarter and year-end results, compared to 2021. Although full fiscal year 2022 sales of our more established neck brace and body armor categories were down by 36% and 6%, respectively, when compared to exceptionally strong 2021 sales, helmet sales increased by 60% and other products, parts and accessory sales that include our apparel category increased by 28%   Net income for the year was $9.96 million, down 21% with a return on revenue of 13%. Earnings per share for the full year 2022 was $1.71 per basic share.

"Fourth quarter 2022 revenues were $10.9 million, a decrease of 53 percent compared to a very strong fourth quarter of 2021. Net loss for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million, based on the decrease in revenues and a 17% increase in total operating costs driven by our investments in sales, product development and marketing of our growing product range and the development of a globally recognized consumer brand."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "Our design and engineering team, along with our team of test riders, continue to innovate and enthusiastically create products that are recognized by the industry for their design excellence. In recent weeks we received yet another Design & Innovation award for our Mono Suit MTB HydraDri 5.0 and our MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet, the eighth time that Leatt has been honored for products, suited not only for the best racers in the world, but for a wide range of riders."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.9 million, down 53%, compared to $23.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($1.1) million or ($0.18) per basic and ($0.17) per diluted share, as compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.68 per basic and $0.62 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total revenues for the full year 2022 were $76.3 million, up 5%, as compared to $72.5 million for the full year of 2021. The increase in global revenue is attributable to a  60% increase in helmet sales, and a  28% in increase in other products, parts and accessories sales that were partially offset by a 36% decrease in neck brace sales and a  6% decrease in body armor sales.

Net income for the full year 2022 was $9.9 million, or $1.71 per basic share and $1.62 per diluted share, down 21%, compared to $12.6 million or $2.29 per basic share and $2.07 per diluted share, for 2021.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.1 million and a current ratio of 4.25:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "While the current market dynamics are expected to continue for several quarters as our customers continue to digest inventory, with varying impacts on the different markets and geographical locations we sell to, we believe Leatt as a company and a brand is resilient and well-positioned for future growth and increased shareholder value. Despite the moderation in the exceptional consumer demand levels that the MOTO and MTB industry has experienced over the last several quarters, consumers are still riding and actively participating in outdoor activities - a trend we expect to continue.

"The second half of the year will also see Leatt's expansion into new areas in the global MTB and MOTO marketplace with well differentiated product categories that showcase innovation and our dedication to consumer adventure.  We believe that this continued expansion will appeal to very large total addressable markets.

"Our first partnership with a professional endurance mountain biking team - The Orbea Leatt Speed Racing Company (SCR), a competitive force in cross country marathon and gravel racing, is an ideal partner for our shared vision of excellence in performance, innovation and design, and marks our entry into the endurance mountain biking world. In the coming year, SCR team athletes will showcase Leatt helmets and apparel as they compete in the Epic Series and select UCI MTB World Cup events.

"Our customers, dealers and distributors remain enthusiastic about the tremendous momentum and penetration that the Leatt brand and head-to-toe offering of exceptional protective gear have achieved over the last several quarters.  Many of our innovative products are still in their infancy in terms of market share.

"As always, we remain focused on our strategy of bringing exceptional protective gear to a wider rider community."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet in two-wheeled sports as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its innovative and cutting edge pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to withstand any adverse impact on global supply chains and to meet customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021





ASSETS


2022

2021

Current Assets



  Cash and cash equivalents

$                   7,102,945

$                   5,022,436

  Short-term investments

-

58,262

  Accounts receivable, net

12,839,597

12,660,936

  Inventory, net

22,805,462

21,081,481

  Payments in advance

1,047,137

1,610,640

  Deferred asset, net

1,016,815

-

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,878,112

4,178,427

    Total current assets

47,690,068

44,612,182





Property and equipment, net


3,104,336

3,128,086

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1,092,170

1,393,213





Other Assets



  Deposits

40,796

33,339





Total Assets

$                 51,927,370

$                 49,166,820





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities



   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$                  6,011,390

$                14,617,671

   Note payable, current

108,398

83,270

   Operating lease liabilities, current

280,743

318,621

   Deferred compensation, current

400,000

-

   Income taxes payable

3,382,700

2,738,818

   Short term loan, net of finance charges

1,030,196

975,025

      Total current liabilities

11,213,427

18,733,405





Deferred compensation, net of current portion

-

320,000

Note payable, net of current portion

141,967

189,249

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

811,427

1,074,592

Deferred tax liability, net

66,200

228,600





Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders' Equity



   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares



     authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000

3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares



     authorized, 5,971,340 and 5,673,683 shares issued



      and outstanding

130,309

130,162

   Additional paid - in capital

10,645,497

9,230,847

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,081,143)

(779,268)

   Retained earnings

29,996,686

20,036,233

      Total stockholders' equity

39,694,349

28,620,974





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$                 51,927,370

$                 49,166,820










The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021





2022

2021




Revenues

$           76,335,539

$              72,475,813




Cost of Revenues

45,202,712

41,029,710




Gross Profit

31,132,827

31,446,103




Product Royalty Income

240,044

182,698




Operating Expenses


   Salaries and wages

6,148,179

5,003,640

   Commissions and consulting expenses

563,689

812,097

   Professional fees

586,474

1,072,912

   Advertising and marketing

3,342,791

2,170,788

   Office lease and expenses

689,068

428,608

   Research and development costs

2,179,996

1,826,846

   Bad debt expense

474,019

222,250

   General and administrative expenses

3,273,346

2,450,376

   Depreciation

1,098,433

1,025,536

       Total operating expenses

18,355,995

15,013,053




Income from Operations

13,016,876

16,615,748




Other Expenses


   Interest and other expenses, net

(13,550)

(163)

      Total other expenses

(13,550)

(163)




Income Before Income Taxes

13,003,326

16,615,585




Income Taxes

3,042,873

4,041,148




Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$             9,960,453

$              12,574,437




Net Income per Common Share


   Basic

$                      1.71

$                         2.29

   Diluted

$                      1.62

$                         2.07




Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding


   Basic

5,821,119

5,480,375

   Diluted

6,136,781

6,068,276




Comprehensive Income


    Net Income

$             9,960,453

$              12,574,437

    Other comprehensive income, net of ($14,700) and ($1,000) deferred


        income taxes in 2022 and 2021


       Foreign currency translation

(301,875)

(216,568)




       Total Comprehensive Income

$             9,658,578

$              12,357,869




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.


LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

   Net income

$          9,960,453

$         12,574,437

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

     operating activities:

     Depreciation

1,098,433

1,025,536

     Deferred income taxes

(162,400)

307,300

     Stock-based compensation

1,158,997

866,740

     Bad debts reserve

452,037

189,699

     Inventory reserve

(11,111)

(408)

     Deferred asset allowance

105,071

-

     (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment

(23,006)

5,040

    (Increase) decrease in:



       Accounts receivable

(630,698)

(5,676,806)

       Deferred asset

(1,121,886)

-

       Inventory

(1,712,870)

(11,411,037)

       Payments in advance

563,503

(805,542)

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,300,315

(2,069,237)

       Income tax refunds receivable

-

2,964

       Deposits

(7,457)

360

    Increase (decrease) in:

       Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(8,606,281)

6,608,746

       Income taxes payable

643,882

1,084,618

       Deferred compensation

80,000

80,000

          Net cash provided by operating activities

3,086,982

2,782,410



Cash flows from investing activities

    Capital expenditures

(1,144,173)

(1,139,298)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

43,469

1,966

    (Increase) decrease in short-term investments, net

58,262

(5)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(1,042,442)

(1,137,337)



Cash flows from financing activities

    Issuance of common stock

255,800

26,000

    Proceeds from note payable

58,075

272,519

    Repayment of note payable to bank

(80,229)

-

    Proceeds from short-term loan, net

55,171

297,424

          Net cash provided by financing activities

288,817

595,943



Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(252,848)

(185,622)



Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

2,080,509

2,055,394



Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of year

5,022,436

2,967,042



Cash and cash equivalents - end of year

$          7,102,945

$           5,022,436

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

  Cash paid for interest

$               58,825

$                28,276

  Cash paid for income taxes

$          2,576,091

$           2,680,978



  Other noncash investing and financing activities

    Common stock issued for services

$          1,158,997

$              866,740

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

