Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2023

Leatt Corporation

06 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), the leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2023 Snapshot

  • Global revenues for the first nine months were $37.4 million, down 43% compared to the first nine months of 2022.
  • Gross profit margins increased from 42% to 43% for the first nine months of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022.
  • Net Income was $2.3 million, down 80%, compared to the first nine months of 2022.
  • Cash flow generated from operations for the first nine months was $6.6 million, up 277%, compared to $1.7 million for the first nine months of 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2023 was $10.8 million, up 123%, compared to $4.8 million as of September 30, 2022.
  • Leatt brand momentum continues at the consumer level despite constrained industry-wide ordering patterns.
  • Global shipping and logistic costs continue to improve.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented: "Although our results for the third quarter of 2023 continued to reflect constrained ordering patterns, particularly from our international distribution partners who placed orders in early 2023 at the peak of overstocking conditions and constrained ordering sentiment, they do not reflect the current marginal uptick in sentiment that we are experiencing at the dealer and consumer level.

"Total revenues were $12.0 million, a 48% decline compared to last year's third quarter, which was one of the strongest quarters in company history. International revenues were $8.2 million, a decrease of 54% year over year.  Sales in the United States decreased by 29% to $3.9 million. Net Income for Q3 2023 was $460,474, a decrease of 89%, compared to the strong prior year.

"We continue to build a strong and talented team of product, sales, and marketing professionals and have recently invested in our MTB business, a promising growth area for us, with the addition of two new key industry professionals. We are also excited about the launch of our new ADV line at EICMA, the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition, hosted in Milan, Italy. Our ADV line is a strong testament to our team's ability to develop innovative gear that appeals to a wider group of riders globally.

"Constrained market challenges have resulted in an intensified commitment from our entire team to continue our growth path and we remain enthusiastic about our ability to grow on a sustainable basis. We remain dedicated to our continued development of an innovative, multi-channel, and robust global selling organization with the ability to reach a wide consumer base of riders of all levels."

Founder and Chairman, Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "Our design and engineering teams are excited about our new range of ADV gear and apparel, specifically designed for motorcycle riders of all kinds who ride in all weather conditions and terrains. As always, these products, which include new boots and gloves, are developed in-house by our design and engineering professionals, and rigorously tested for safety and protection."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $12.0 million, down 48%, compared to $23.3 million for the third quarter of 2022.

The decrease in global revenues during the third quarter is attributable to a $5.1 million decrease in body armor sales, a $3.5 million decrease in other products, parts, and accessories sales, a $1.5 million decrease in helmet sales, and a $1.2 million decrease in neck brace sales.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $620,395, down 89%, compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $460,474 or $0.08 per basic and $0.07 per diluted share, down 89%, as compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.70 per basic and $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations.  At September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.8 million and a current ratio of 7.5:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "This has been a challenging time for our industry, but we believe that our strong commitment to growth initiatives will fuel growth as conditions continue to improve over time. Stock levels accumulated as a result of dealer and distributor response to the pandemic-driven surge in demand have resulted in adjusted ordering patterns at the dealer and distributor level to digest elevated stock levels as demand normalizes.

"We are confident that these dynamics will resolve as stock is digested with a positive inflection point on the horizon. Consumer direct selling activity in the U.S. continues to grow, increasing 16% year-to-date, compared to the same period in 2022, serving as a testament to the momentum that our products and brand have built over the last several years. This activity is also an encouraging indicator of an increase in consumer demand for our products that should further influence revenues as inventory is digested by our dealers and distributors.

"We continue to build our product, sales, and marketing teams and we are investing in the continued success of our MTB business, an area where we see a great opportunity to build market share. While some competitors seem to be pulling back, we have added two key leaders in MTB who share an infectious passion for riding and will help us bring a new level of focus to our MTB business. We have also launched our ADV range of gear for motorcycle riders. This is now a head-to-toe segment that should open more doors at the dealer level and, more importantly, reach a wide community of riders.

"We are also continuing to focus on working capital management and maintaining a robust cash flow position to fund operations and future growth initiatives. We look forward to returning to a level of growth as stock is digested and strong rider participation continues."

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 am ET on Monday, November 6, 2023, to discuss the third quarter 2023 results.

Participants should dial in to the call ten minutes before the scheduled time, using the following numbers: 1-877-407-9716 (U.S.A) or +1-201-493-6779 (international) to access the call.

Audio Webcast

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast through the Company's website, www.leatt-corp.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Replay

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.A) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and using passcode 13742073.

For those unable to attend the call, a recording of the live webcast will be archived shortly following the event for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports – more specifically - riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the likelihood that the Company's double-digit revenue growth will continue; the impact of the new ADV range on the Company's results of operations, the financial outlook of the Company, including the likelihood that customer ordering patterns will stabilize in the near term; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








ASSETS





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Unaudited

Audited

Current Assets


  Cash and cash equivalents

$      10,783,752

$           7,102,945

  Accounts receivable, net

10,672,812

12,839,597

  Inventory, net

18,703,347

22,805,462

  Payments in advance

633,861

1,047,137

  Deferred asset, net

100,397

1,016,815

  Income tax refunds receivable

340,492

-

  Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,329,904

2,878,112

    Total current assets

43,564,565

47,690,068




Property and equipment, net

3,571,075

3,104,336

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

916,922

1,092,170




Other Assets


  Deposits

40,004

40,796




Total Assets

$      48,092,566

$         51,927,370




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities


   Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$        5,443,779

$           6,011,390

   Notes payable, current

111,664

108,398

   Operating lease liabilities, current

281,591

280,743

   Deferred compensation, current

-

400,000

   Income taxes payable

-

3,382,700

   Short term loan, net of finance charges

5,247

1,030,196

      Total current liabilities

5,842,281

11,213,427




Notes payable, net of current portion

59,348

141,967

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

635,331

811,427

Deferred tax liability, net

66,200

66,200




Commitments and contingencies






   Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares


     authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding

3,000

3,000

   Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares


     authorized, 5,971,340 and 5,971,340 shares issued


      and outstanding

130,309

130,309

   Additional paid - in capital

10,645,497

10,645,497

   Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,545,920)

(1,081,143)

   Retained earnings

32,256,520

29,996,686

      Total stockholders' equity

41,489,406

39,694,349




Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$      48,092,566

$         51,927,370




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME






Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30

September 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited








Revenues

$        12,008,847

$        23,258,752

$        37,438,414

$        65,425,170








Cost of Revenues

6,890,845

13,122,213

21,204,860

38,017,469








Gross Profit

5,118,002

10,136,539

16,233,554

27,407,701








Product Royalty Income

1,767

74,411

25,151

200,221








Operating Expenses






   Salaries and wages

1,267,455

1,274,554

3,737,382

3,897,693

   Commissions and consulting expenses

168,299

143,691

375,548

456,911

   Professional fees

156,868

166,537

605,896

505,305

   Advertising and marketing

974,488

1,166,804

2,678,960

2,526,808

   Office lease and expenses

145,863

145,499

457,675

546,398

   Research and development costs

610,589

501,604

1,828,548

1,516,147

   Bad debt expense (recovery)

46,113

97,325

(135,108)

101,680

   General and administrative expenses

830,145

977,796

2,516,919

2,399,899

   Depreciation

299,554

264,923

871,738

829,790

       Total operating expenses

4,499,374

4,738,733

12,937,558

12,780,631








Income from Operations

620,395

5,472,217

3,321,147

14,827,291








Other Income (Expenses)






   Interest and other expenses, net

(1,150)

7,784

(38,948)

5,592

      Total other income (expenses)

(1,150)

7,784

(38,948)

5,592








Income Before Income Taxes

619,245

5,480,001

3,282,199

14,832,883








Income Taxes

158,771

1,391,878

1,022,365

3,795,085








Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$             460,474

$          4,088,123

$          2,259,834

$        11,037,798








Net Income per Common Share






   Basic

$                   0.08

$                   0.70

$                   0.38

$                   1.90

   Diluted

$                   0.07

$                   0.65

$                   0.36

$                   1.77








Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





   Basic

5,971,340

5,826,892

5,971,340

5,802,771

   Diluted

6,270,691

6,261,160

6,270,691

6,237,039








Comprehensive Income






    Net Income

$             460,474

$          4,088,123

$          2,259,834

$        11,037,798

    Other comprehensive income, net of $0 deferred income







        taxes in 2023 and 2022






       Foreign currency translation

(27,708)

(431,436)

(464,777)

(556,484)








       Total Comprehensive Income

$             432,766

$          3,656,687

$          1,795,057

$        10,481,314








The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS  ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 AND 2022





2023

2022




Cash flows from operating activities


   Net income

$           2,259,834

$          11,037,798

   Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by


     operating activities:


     Depreciation

871,738

829,790

     Stock-based compensation

-

443,250

     Bad debts reserve

(175,448)

81,305

     Inventory reserve

299,942

148,901

     Deferred asset allowance

(75,971)

-

     Gain on sale of property and equipment

(2,375)

(23,047)

    (Increase) decrease in:




       Accounts receivable

2,342,233

(9,925,342)

       Deferred asset

992,389

-

       Inventory

3,802,173

(4,088,914)

       Payments in advance

413,276

409,186

       Prepaid expenses and other current assets

548,208

2,845,924

       Income tax refunds receivable

(340,492)

-

       Deposits

792

(6,802)

    Increase (decrease) in:


       Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(567,611)

(2,136,609)

       Income taxes payable

(3,382,700)

2,073,221

       Deferred compensation

(400,000)

60,000

          Net cash provided by operating activities

6,585,988

1,748,661




Cash flows from investing activities


    Capital expenditures

(1,412,558)

(865,204)

    Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

2,793

43,469

    Increase in short-term investments, net

-

(5)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(1,409,765)

(821,740)




Cash flows from financing activities


    Issuance of common stock

-

255,800

    Repayment of notes payable to bank

(79,353)

(58,090)

    Repayment of short-term loan, net

(1,024,949)

(832,089)

          Net cash used in financing activities

(1,104,302)

(634,379)




Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(391,114)

(479,710)




Net increase (decrease)  in cash and cash equivalents

3,680,807

(187,168)




Cash and cash  equivalents - beginning of period

7,102,945

5,022,436




Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$         10,783,752

$            4,835,268




SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:


  Cash paid for interest

$                56,602

$                 37,427

  Cash paid for income taxes

$           4,529,602

$            1,721,864




  Other noncash investing and financing activities


    Common stock issued for services

$                          -

$               443,250




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

