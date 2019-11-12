Leatt Corp Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenues increased by 12 percent, to $9.6 million for the 2019 third quarter

for the 2019 third quarter Year-to-date global revenues of $21 million

Net income increased 19 percent, to $1.3 million for the 2019 third quarter

for the 2019 third quarter Other Products, Parts and Accessories category increased by 13 percent for the 2019 third quarter on continued strong demand for the new Velocity 6.5 line of goggles

Sean Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer said, "The third quarter of 2019 was an exceptional quarter for Leatt, and is in fact the strongest quarter ever reported in our company's history. Global revenues were up 12 percent, to $9.6 million compared to last year's third quarter, and net income was up 19 percent during the quarter, thanks to sales growth in every major product category. While overall neck braces contracted very slightly on a year-to-date basis, our flagship neck brace and our innovative new, award-winning 3.5 neck brace with advanced materials and manufacturing technology are both experiencing growing demand. Sales of our bulletproof 6.5 goggle continues to soar, exceeding our expectations. Helmet sales, which had been under pressure for most of the year, also strengthened. Helmet revenue was up 56 percent, fueled by sales of our innovative convertible DBX 3.0 and DBX 4.0 helmets for bicycle riders. Our entire team is encouraged by the results of the quarter which we believe are a testament to our ability to not only innovate, which has always been a Leatt hallmark, but also to execute our sales strategy and operate efficiently."

Mr. Macdonald continued, "Body armor products, which include an array of upper body and limb protectors, have become an important part of our overall revenue growth stream, representing 48 percent of our sales. Our medically proven knee braces that address a wide range of price points and consumer preferences continue to be a key revenue driver that we are continuing to refine.

"For the first nine months of the year, revenues were up 11 percent, to $21 million, and net income was up 17 percent, to $1.4 million. Sales were up in every product category except for neck braces, which contracted very slightly, only 1 percent. Helmet sales were up 4 percent, body armor sales were up 10 percent, and our other products, parts and accessories category increased 45 percent during the period."

Mr. Macdonald added, "The growing market acceptance of our newest, most innovative products has energized our entire team. The sales growth in such items as goggles, knee braces and helmets demonstrate once again that we can efficiently bring to the market protective gear that is scientifically proven, functionally exceptional and aesthetically in line with global consumer trends."

Dr. Christopher Leatt, Chairman of the Board and Lead Research and Development Consultant, added, "Our research and engineering team continues to develop a pipeline of products and technologies that are truly innovative and medically proven, such as our patented 360 turbine technology designed to reduce brain injuries. We are confident that products incorporating this kind of advanced technology will continue to stimulate customer demand and provide strong growth engines for the company in the future."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019 increased to $9.6 million, up 12 percent, compared to $8.6 million for the 2018 third quarter.

The increase in revenues for the 2019 third quarter was driven by a 56 percent increase in helmet sales, a 13 percent increase in sales of other products, parts and accessories, an 11 percent increase in Neck brace sales, and a 5 percent increase in body armor sales. Neck brace sales continue to grow and generate a higher gross profit margin than our other product categories.

For the 2019 third quarter, gross profit was $4.5 million, or 47 percent of revenues, compared to $4.01 million, or 47 percent of revenues, for the 2018 third quarter. Third quarter income from operations rose 19% to $1.8 million compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the 2019 third quarter rose 19 percent, to $1.3 million or $0.25 per basic share, compared to $1.1 million, or $0.21 per basic share, for the same 2018 period.

During the quarter, Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.9 million, a current ratio of 2:1, and there was no long-term debt.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald said, "We are pleased by this record-breaking quarter and what it means for the future of our company. These results prove that our strategy of building a pipeline of exceptional protective gear in multiple categories can fuel revenue growth which we expect to continue in the future. Our design team is making use of advanced manufacturing technology and efficient materials to design and deliver products at exceptional value to a wide range of consumers globally. Our customers are enthusiastic about our 2020 product offering that started shipping during the third quarter and will continue through the fourth quarter and beyond.

"On an operational level, we are starting to see the benefits of our ability to operate efficiently, as evidenced by third quarter revenue increasing by more than $1 million or 12 percent, while our operating expenses increased by $200,000 or 9 percent. Salaries and wages increased 17 percent on a year to date basis, as we continue to build our in-house team of sales and e-commerce professionals in the United States and abroad. This investment is absolutely key as we grow our product categories, and work to improve distribution and grow into new consumer areas.

"Finally, we'd like to thank our Leatt family–our dedicated employees, business partners and team riders—for their continued strong efforts and support in making Leatt the success that it has become. The year 2019 is lining up to be yet another groundbreaking year for our Company in terms of product category, revenue and profitability. We believe that the Leatt brand will continue to gain traction as we design and engineer new products, invest in aspirational marketing campaigns and sponsor teams of athletes globally."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motor sports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the continued impact of the Company's new protective gear, including its helmets and goggles, on the Company's results of operation; the likelihood that the Company will continue to expand its product lines with technologically innovative products and to benefit from global market acceptance; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives, including the Company's ability to rollout a new product in the second half of 2019; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries, including its ongoing strategy to diversify and extend its product line into new sports and markets; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018

Unaudited Audited Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,906,612 $ 1,709,900 Short-term investments 58,236 58,232 Accounts receivable 5,828,054 2,049,331 Inventory 6,967,980 4,815,215 Payments in advance 473,380 473,286 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,025,954 1,247,233 Total current assets 16,260,216 10,353,197





Property and equipment, net 2,338,426 2,317,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 369,608 -





Other Assets



Deposits 26,167 25,380 Intangible assets 38,642 40,466 Total other assets 64,809 65,846





Total Assets $ 19,033,059 $ 12,736,533

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities



Note Payable to Bank $ 350,000 $ - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,930,930 2,779,182 Operating lease liability, current 169,478 - Income tax payable 429,072 70,258 Short term loan, net of finance charges 73,109 582,128 Total current liabilities 7,952,589 3,431,568





Deferred tax liabilities, net 170,900 170,900 Deferred Compensation 140,000 80,000 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 200,130 -





Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' Equity



Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000 3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares authorized, 5,386,723 and 5,370,028 shares issued and outstanding 130,068 130,053 Additional paid - in capital 8,049,354 7,868,119 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (678,894) (609,303) Retained earnings 3,065,912 1662,196 Total stockholders' equity 10,569,440 9,054,065





Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 19,033,059 $ 12,736,533

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME







Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30

2019 2018 2019 2018

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Revenues $ 9,649,335 $ 8,579,507 $ 21,017,329 $ 18,877,912









Cost of Revenues 5,152,688 4,574,205 11,027,944 9,760,962









Gross Profit 4,496,647 4,005,302 9,989,385 9,116,950









Product Royalty Income 17,360 8,094 33,056 28,205









Operating Expenses







Salaries and wages 739,366 588,242 2,330,006 1,983,557 Commissions and consulting expenses 104,608 124,501 263,168 383,415 Professional fees 133,480 163,687 518,017 461,145 Advertising and marketing 520,633 534,817 1,556,515 1,497,429 Office lease and expenses 71,725 69,400 210,263 211,159 Research and development costs 357,258 357,177 1,063,573 1,059,369 Bad debt expense 148,685 635 158,184 21,107 General and administrative expenses 485,054 521,052 1,473,708 1,410,768 Depreciation 191,712 174,490 569,707 502,265 Total operating expenses 2,752,521 2,534,001 8,143,141 7,530,214









Income from Operations 1,761,486 1,479,395 1,879,300 1,614,941









Other Expenses







Interest and other expenses, net (449) (2,393) (4,042) (8,320) Total other expenses (449) (2,393) (4,042) (8,320)









Income Before Income Taxes 1,761,037 1,477,002 1,875,258 1,606,621









Income Taxes 440,259 370,658 471,542 408,913









Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 1,320,778 $ 1,106,344 $ 1,403,716 $ 1,197,708









Net Income per Common Share







Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.25 $ 0.22









Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding







Basic 5,386,723 5,366,382 5,384,753 5,366,382 Diluted 5,532,275 5,504,664 5,530,304 5,504,664









Comprehensive Income







Net Income $ 1,320,778 $ 1,106,344 $ 1,403,716 $ 1,197,708 Other comprehensive income, net of $0 and $0 deferred income taxes in 2019 and 2018







Foreign currency translation (102,756) (6,018) (69,591) (122,328)









Total Comprehensive Income $ 1,218,022 $ 1,100,326 $ 1,334,125 $ 1,075,380

