Leatt Introduces Innovative, Durable FlexLock Boots For Motocross

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced the release of its innovative 5.5 FlexLock Boots, an all-new, durable, exceptional boot line designed to be an essential part of any motocross riding kit. The new boot line, which has been CE tested and certified, is part of Leatt's new Twenty/Twenty GPX range of "must have" products that riders need in order to ride safely and competitively.

The stylish FlexLock Boots were created after three years of development and testing with Leatt's pro athletes from around the world. Its features include:

A SlideLock system for an outstanding first-class fit and a low-profile toe box for easy gear shifting.

A design to optimize grip and maneuverability for landing those big jumps, while staying connected to your bike.

An incredible FlexLock system that's proven to reduce ankle forces by up to 37% and knee forces by up to 35% upon impact when compared to an industry leading competitor boot.

The 5.5 FlexLock Boots are the latest product line from Leatt, which has expanded from a neck brace-focused Company to now offer advanced, uniquely designed protective gear for the entire body in major global product categories, including helmets, goggles and knee braces.

"The introduction of these boots elevates Leatt to a 'head to toe' brand," said Sean Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer. "Our boots are a great example of Leatt's core strategy – providing engineered products that are scientifically based, with exceptional functional benefits to our customers. As key points of contact to your bike, it is essential that your feet, as well as your ankles and shins, stay comfortable and protected."

Macdonald added: "Our athletes who are already riding in these boots have been very encouraged by our ability to once again bring comfortable, highly engineered products to the riding community."

The 5.5 FlexLock Boots are available in white and black, red and blue and all black.

About Leatt Corp.

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

