Leatt Launches High Performance Aaron Chase Signature 3.0 Flat Shoe For Mountain Biking

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced the launch of the Aaron Chase 3.0 Flat Shoe, a signature, high performance model shoe created with Chase, a rider, course designer and legend in the world of mountain biking.

The Aaron Chase model is the newest design in the Leatt shoe line first introduced in March and created by the Leatt Lab to provide ultimate protection and better bike control, freeing riders to improve their skills. Dr. Chris Leatt, the founder and Chairman of Leatt, discussed the design and engineering of the shoe on a recent episode of the Downtime Podcast, an industry program.

"I wanted a shoe that was perfect for riding, digging and everything in between," Chase said. "When Leatt came to me with their new shoe range it was pretty clear for me that the 3.0 was going to be the base for my signature shoe because it ticks all the boxes."

Among the features in the signature Aaron Chase Flat Shoe is the specialized sole manufactured from Leatt's unique RideGrip rubber compound for ultimate bike control in all weather conditions. Other features include ankle padding, ventilation, a waffle grip pattern in the sole, and compression laces.

"We set out on a mission to design the ultimate mountain biking shoe, especially for flat pedal and clipless riders, and consumers love the look and feel of these Aaron Chase shoes," said Sean Macdonald, Leatt Chief Executive Officer. "The response in just the opening two weeks of the launch has been fantastic and we are seeing strong demand for all of our uniquely designed shoes. This positive industry response is a validation of the hard work spent by our entire team for more than a decade in creating a full 'head-to-toe' MTB brand."

Aaron Chase is an MTB pioneer of the all-terrain slopestyle movement that reclaims the creative spirit of mountain biking. He is also an editor, director and filmmaker, and an innovator of the way people ride, and the way riding courses and bikes are built. Chase has won the Red Bull Bike Battle and Red Bull District Ride.

About Leatt Corp.

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Follow Leatt® on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the new Aaron Chase line of shoes and the likelihood its effect on the Company's results of operation; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

SOURCE Leatt Corporation

Related Links

http://www.leatt.com

