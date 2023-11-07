LEATT LAUNCHES NEW LINE OF ADVENTURE GEAR FOR MOTORCYCLE RIDERS

New ADV Products, including Footwear and Gloves, Designed for all Weather, All Terrain Conditions

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation, (OTCQB: LEATT), the leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today launched its new line of Adventure (ADV) gear designed for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking comfort and safety while riding in all weather conditions and terrains.

The launch is taking place at EICMA, the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition, hosted in Milan, Italy, which began today.

A first look at the ADV range can be found here: www.leatt.com and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyB9MqMwqI4&t=2s

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented: "Our new ADV range of products represents a new milestone for Leatt, adding a full line of new products for adventure riders. These products, along with our Moto and MTB product lines, allow us to move further toward our goal of providing a much wider suite of protection equipment for riding enthusiasts of all types, from expert professionals to weekend warriors. Of course, like all our products, our new range has been through an in-depth product development process including a rigorous series of impact simulations at our Leatt testing facility."

The ADV line is made up of three product ranges, to suit all of a rider's needs. The three product ranges include:

The flagship MultiTour gear, designed for all seasons and all weather conditions,

The FlowTour gear, designed for warmer climates, and

The DriTour gear, designed for wet weather.

The products in these ranges are CE-certified for level 2 and were created using Leatt 3DF impact protection, with Class AA-rated certification for jackets and pants, ensuring uncompromising safety for the rider. The products also incorporate adaptable elements, including either thermal, waterproof, or combined removable layers, depending on the rider's needs.

The footwear in the new ADV range includes the ADV 7.5 HydraDri® boots, featuring Leatt's HydraDri® EVO, a breathable waterproof membrane, and nubuck leather for durability. Their versatility, comfort, and safety features make them ideal for long exploration rides.

The new ADV Subzero 7.5 gloves, ADV HydraDri® 7.5 gloves, and ADV X-Flow 7.5 gloves are available in a standard above-the-wrist fit or a shorter alternative with options for all weather and season variations. All the gloves in the range are CE-tested and certified for knuckle impact protection, with additional features designed for the rider's needs depending on weather conditions.

