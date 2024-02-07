LEATT WINS 2024 DESIGN & INNOVATION AWARDS FOR JERSEY MTB ALL MOUNTAIN 5.0 and PANTS MTB ALL MOUNTAIN 4.0

Jersey/Pants Combination includes Innovative Built in Hip-Pack For Trail Essentials, Padded Mobile Pockets, Chin-Bar Loops

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation, (OTCQB: LEATT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that it has won the Design & Innovation Award 2024 in the off-road category, for its Jersey MTB All Mountain 5.0 and Pants MTB All Mountain 4.0.

The Design & Innovation Award (DI.A) is considered the benchmark achievement for the bike industry's highest-performing products. The DI.A tests products in the real world, evaluates them in full and makes determinations that are founded on critical and in-depth analysis. Over a two-week period, a team of 30 international professionals, including journalists, test riders, and engineers—all recognized as experts in their fields—tests all products in real-world scenarios while assessing them from every angle, before conferring awards.

"This award is another validation of our engineering and design expertise," said Leatt CEO Sean Macdonald. "We have built an international brand based on the quality and cutting-edge design of our head-to-toe line of innovative products. Our engineering and design team has proven once again that it is a leader in the industry."

Leatt's 5.0 Jersey/4.0 Pants combination is a prime example of its ability to create products based on the needs of both professional and recreational riders. Leatt has created a hip pack with three sections that provide room for trail essentials and has neatly integrated it directly into the back of a jersey. The pants also include a sewn-in waist belt to prevent the sensation of the hip pack moving and sliding around during rides.

In addition, the Pants MTB AllMtn 4.0 has two more conventional pockets, as well as a padded mobile pocket and chin-bar loops at the back of the pants for riding with a convertible helmet.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt added, "We are very proud of our design and engineering team. We believe that no other manufacturer has integrated so many different storage solutions into MTB clothing. Our team continues to strive for design excellence that benefits riders in real world conditions. These are the kinds of real-world advancements that Leatt is known for."

This 2024 award marks the tenth time that Leatt has been recognized by the DI.A for its design and innovation excellence, with awards in prior years for its Mono Suit MTB HydraDri™ 5.0, MTB 3.0 Enduro Helmet, Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles, 4.0 Gravity Helmet, 2.0 Trail Helmet, 3.5 Neck Brace, MTB 5.0 Composite Helmet, and MTB Enduro Lite WP 2.0.

The Jersey MTB AllMtn 5.0 and Pants MTB AllMtn 4.0

About Leatt Corp

Driven by the science of thrill, Leatt Corporation develops head-to-toe personal protective gear for various sports, with a focus on mountain biking and extreme motorsports. This includes the award-winning Leatt-Brace®, a neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection when worn in conjunction with a helmet. Leatt products are designed for participants in extreme sports – more specifically - riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bikes, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and other open-air vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com .

