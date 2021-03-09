Leatt Wins Design & Innovation Award 2021 for Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for a wide variety of sports, especially extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that its Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles, designed specifically for demanding downhill and enduro mountain bike riding, have won the prestigious 2021 Design & Innovation Award. Leatt has previously won the award for its 4.0 Helmet and its 3.5 Neck Brace.

Leatt designed the Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggles to offer the highest level of protection with maximized ventilation on the trail. The goggle design provides engineered mesh inserts around the wide field of view lens to allow better ventilation, while the lightweight and air permeable goggle straps, ensure that the ventilation channels on the helmet continue to function and manage heat.

"Leatt has a longstanding tradition of excellence in innovation and design," said Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald. "Our Velocity 4.0 MTB Goggle is yet another example of the outstanding work done by our design and engineering team. These goggles are an excellent option for anyone who wants a high level of safety, performance and cool looks to protect yet another critical area of a riders' anatomy without sacrificing comfort."

The Design & Innovation Award is the only industry award that is based on real-world testing and in-depth evaluation and analysis of product candidates over a two-week period, by an independent team of international journalists, professional test riders and industry experts.

Leatt's full range of goggles are available in a variety of colors, boast WideVision anti-glare and anti-fog technology, and meet military ballistic standards for durability.

About Leatt Corp.

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

