Leatt X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace Wins Powersports Business Nifty 50 Award

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation, (OTCQB: LEAT), a developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced that its X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace has received a 2021 Powersports Business Nifty 50 Award from the editors of Powersports Business.

Each year, the editors of Powersports Business select products and services that they believe will help boost dealer profitability. To be eligible, products must be new or substantially improved from previous years, and must be deliverable in 2021.

Leatt's X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace is an innovative new knee brace designed and engineered by the Leatt team to be durable and comfortable, and to help reduce knee forces and limit knee injuries. The X-Frame is CE-tested and is certified for impact protection and as a medical device in the United States and the European Union.

Leatt, CEO Sean Macdonald said: "Leatt is honored to have another one of our products be recognized for its expected marketability and demand. This award is a tribute to our design and engineering team and to our riders, who are instrumental in creating the kinds of innovation that have taken our exceptional protective gear to the next level. Knee braces and leg guards have become an important product category that we believe are among the key categories that will drive growth for Leatt, in 2021 and beyond."

The Leatt X-Frame Hybrid Knee Brace features an injected carbon composite frame, asymmetrical hinges, a 40% slimmer inner hinge for superior bike feel, and a multi-geared outer hinge with interchangeable hinge padding sizes for precise movement and durability. The sleeve includes an Airflex Impact Gel knee cup with a hard-shell slider for ultimate knee brace comfort, and a reduction of forces to limit ACL, meniscus, and MCL knee injuries. The X-Frame Hybrid also sports a low-profile shin bone pad that fits inside all boots, with a comfortable easy-fitting strap system.

In 2018, the Leatt GPX 3.5 Neck Brace and the Leatt GPX 4.5 Helmet were also recipients of the Powersports Business Nifty 50 awards.

For more information on the X-Frame Knee Brace visit www.leatt.com/us/shop/moto/protection/knee-braces/knee-brace-x-frame-hybrid

About Leatt Corp.

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

