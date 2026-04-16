Leave Room for Dessert: Slim Chickens Introduces Strawberry Cheesecake Jar Dessert

The Flavorful Addition Joins a Packed Lineup of Jars, Brownies and Shakes

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slim Chickens, the fast-casual franchise with 294 units, known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and warm Southern hospitality, is once again giving guests a reason to save room for dessert. Strawberry Cheesecake Jars are currently available at Slim Chickens locations nationwide through the Fall.

Served in the brand's signature take-home mason jar, this craveable dessert layers creamy New York–style cheesecake with fresh hand-cut strawberries and fluffy whipped cream. The result is a fresh, indulgent take on a classic flavor that delivers the perfect balance of richness and sweetness.

"Dessert is a huge part of the Slim Chickens experience, and our jar lineup continues to be a standout for guests," said Chef Andrew Ruga, director of culinary. "The Strawberry Cheesecake Jar delivers a familiar, craveable flavor that pairs perfectly with our core menu while still feeling like a treat worth going out of your way for."

From tenders and wings to craveable add-ons and sides, Slim Chickens is all about giving guests options. Whether you're wrapping up your meal or stopping in just for a sweet treat, the Strawberry Cheesecake Jar is a standout finish, so, Whatcha Pickin'?

Find your nearest Slim Chickens at: slimchickens.com/location-menus/#location-list

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with house made dipping sauces. With more than 300 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey and Malaysia, the brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors.

For more information on Slim Chickens, visit www.slimchickens.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786.417.5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Slim Chickens