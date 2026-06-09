Slim Chickens Introduces Fried Cookie Dough Bites as Summer Celebration Season Begins

The New App-Exclusive Launch Joins the Slim Chickens' Sweet Treats Menu of Jar Desserts, Brownies, and Shakes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slim Chickens, the 300+ fast-casual franchise known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders and Southern-inspired hospitality, is adding Fried Cookie Dough Bites to its dessert lineup. Beginning June 15, the new item will be available exclusively through the Slim Chickens app. Priced at $3.99 for a five-piece order, the bites are served warm and paired with Hershey's Chocolate dipping sauce. The dessert will roll out across all ordering channels, including third-party delivery platforms, on June 22, while supplies last.

"We were looking for a dessert that would fit naturally alongside the rest of our menu while giving guests another option to round out their meal," said Patrick Noone, chief marketing officer. "Offering it first through the Slim Chickens app gives our app users an opportunity to try it before the wider launch."

The new addition arrives just as guest demand for bite-sized, shareable desserts peaks ahead of the busy summer season.

"Our guests have been asking for more dessert variety, and this hits the sweet spot," said Noone. "It's a great price, it's easy to add to a family meal, and honestly, they just taste incredible. We can't wait to introduce them to our guests across the country."

The timing is perfect because the chocolate chip cookie is truly America's dessert. Invented in the 1930s, Slim Chickens' fried twist on this classic is just in time for July 4th and America's 250th anniversary celebration.

To skip the line and try the new Cookie Dough Bites starting June 15th, download the Slim Chickens app or find your nearest location at slimchickens.com.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with house-made dipping sauces. With more than 300 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey and Malaysia, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors.

For more information on Slim Chickens, visit www.slimchickens.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786.417.5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Slim Chickens