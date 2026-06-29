Slim Chickens Launches Ranch Remix, a New Ranch Flavor Every Month Starting With Dill Pickle Ranch

The 300-plus-unit better-chicken brand turns its most-loved sauce into a monthly drop, beginning July 1 with Dill Pickle Ranch, available for a limited time while supplies last.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slim Chickens, the 300-plus-unit fast-casual franchise known for its hand-breaded chicken tenders, 14 flavorful dipping sauces and warm Southern hospitality, is giving its most-loved sauce a starring role for the rest of the year. Beginning July 1, the brand launches Ranch Remix, a rotating lineup of limited-time, house-made ranch flavors, with a new one dropping the first of every month through December. The series kicks off with Dill Pickle Ranch, priced from $0.39 to $0.49 à la carte and available while supplies last.

After Dill Pickle Ranch, a new ranch flavor arrives the first of every month, and Slim Chickens is keeping the lineup under wraps. Each flavor will be teased in the weeks before it drops, turning every month into a guessing game for guests, who can follow along on the Slim Chickens app and social channels.

"House-made ranch is one of the brand features our guests love most," said Patrick Noone, chief marketing officer. "Sauce is how guests customize their meal and Ranch Remix adds a fresh note to a familiar favorite. Every month brings a new remix and another reason to come back and see what's playing."

Dill Pickle Ranch brings a cool, tangy twist to the brand's hand-breaded tenders, wings and fries, and at $0.39 to $0.49 system wide, it is an easy add to any order.

"We're keeping the next flavors a secret on purpose," Noone said. "Part of the fun is the guessing game. Guests will get little teases before each drop, and once a flavor sells out, it's gone, so it pays to come in early."

Dill Pickle Ranch is available beginning July 1 at participating Slim Chickens locations and on the Slim Chickens app, where guests can also follow teasers for the flavors still to come. To find the nearest location, visit slimchickens.com.

About Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with a focus on fresh, delicious food with a Southern flair in a fast-casual setting. Guests can always expect fresh chicken tenders and wings cooked to order and served with 14 flavorful dipping sauces to choose from. With more than 300 locations opened and a fanatical following in 34 U.S. states, as well as international locations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey and Malaysia, the eternally cool brand is an emerging national and international franchise leading the "better chicken" segment with a goal to grow over 600 restaurants over the next decade. Southern hospitality is not just for the South; everyone, everywhere can appreciate honest food to socialize with friends and neighbors.

For more information on Slim Chickens, visit www.slimchickens.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Cohen

Mainland

786.417.5769

[email protected]

SOURCE Slim Chickens