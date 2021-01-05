Leavemark Launches Legacy Capsule Feature to Help Prepare for the End of Life

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leavemark, the first ad-free data storage and social media hybrid app, today announced the addition of the platform's Legacy Capsule, an extension of their Time Capsule feature, designed to release only when a user has passed on.

Users can include images, videos, documents, or voice recordings in Legacy Capsules within the Leavemark platform. These digital capsules are triggered for release, by a person each user selects to be their Legacy Admin.

"One of the main reasons I created Leavemark is so users can share important information and knowledge with the next generation. Not only through passing on the memories we're collecting now, but by giving users the ability to leave messages in the future," said Jason Morgese, Founder and CEO of Leavemark. "As the father of two younger girls, my original idea for our Time Capsule feature was to leave delayed messages for my daughters at different milestones in their lives – when they turn 16, 18, 21, etc. That way, no matter what happens to me, I can still pass on some valuable or inspirational lessons from my life during those times."

The Legacy Capsule, which only releases upon death, was created specifically to give people the chance to say things that they may have wanted to say in life, but just didn't have the opportunity to. It's also a good way to leave information on important items that you would want people to have clear instructions on when you pass on.

"No one wants to think about or promote something related to death, and I went back and forth about releasing this feature, but with the combination of what's currently happening in the world with COVID and hearing about some friends recently passing at a younger age from cancer, I felt it was truly needed and beneficial," added Morgese. "I hope this feature can help people in a very difficult situation, find a bit of peace, when the unthinkable happens."

Leavemark is meant to encompass a person's entire life story. From birth, through death, and beyond. They want their users to save and share life's most important moments, to stay connected with those closest to them, and to pass on generational information so that their history isn't forgotten.

Leavemark is available on both iOS and Android and has many additional unique features including family trees, time capsules, space capsules, newsfeed, messenger and content archiving system.

