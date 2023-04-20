LEAVING CALIFORNIA: THE UNTOLD STORY Premieres Nationwide April 21

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Insider Television/Podcast Host Siyamak Khorrami explores the unprecedented mass exodus of California and its root cause in his new documentary, LEAVING CALIFORNIA: The Untold Story, an Epoch Original production. In the 70-minute feature-length film that premieres tomorrow, April 21 on LeavingCAmovie.com, Khorrami takes viewers on an intimate journey of love, loss, tragedy and hope as residents face the prospect of leaving their beloved state. As a regular guest of the show, California Policy Center President and award-winning Journalist Will Swaim says, "California's bad ideas go national really fast. And if California fails, the United States fail." This cautionary tale highlights crime, education, business environment, cost of living, environmental legislation and homelessness that are trending beyond California.

Movie Trailer: Leaving California: The Untold Story

"I have the opportunity to reach as many people possible about the true hardships in our state," says Khorrami. "While their stories are frustrating and heartbreaking, it's inspiring to witness the tenacity and will of the people who are surviving despite their circumstances. Hopefully others, after seeing this film, will be equally inspired to act and make change."

Having left his home in Iran with his family when he was 16 years old to live in Mexico City for two years, Khorrami was drawn to the beauty, safety, opportunity, and freedom of the Golden State. After living and running businesses in China and the United States, he's keenly aware of the impact governance has on people.

LEAVING CALIFORNIA: The Untold Story was directed by Mathias Magnason and produced, written and hosted by Siyamak Khorrami. The cast includes Hank Adler, Burra Executive Professor of Accounting; Mari Barke, President, Orange County Board of Education; Dr. Jim Doti, Economist and President Emeritus, Chapman University; Terry Gilliam, Founder of "Leaving California" Facebook group; Katy Grimes, Editor, California Globe; Tony Hall, former San Francisco County Supervisor; Victor Davis Hanson, Historian, Hoover Institute; Deon Joseph, LAPD officer, Skid Row; Davina Keiser, former Treasurer, Teachers Association of Long Beach (12 years); Jim Nielsen, former California State Senator (R); Kevin Olson, former Staff Chief, Cal Fire; Vern Pierson, El Dorado County District Attorney; Rick Reiff, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, editor-at-large, Orange County Business Journal; Jim Righeimer, former Mayor, Costa Mesa; Gloria Romero, former Majority Leader, California Senate (D); Larry G. Salzman, Director of Litigation, Pacific Legal Foundation; Gabriela Sandoval, Director of Race and Equity, TURN; Susan Shelley, opinion columnist/editorial writer, Southern California News Group; Zach Southall, Founder, Charity on Wheels; Alex Villanueva, former Los Angeles County Sherriff; and Frank Xu, president of Californians for Equal Rights Foundation. Former California residents include Diana Bonnett, Candice Bright, Nicole Canion, Derek Drake, Jim Reite, Marilyn Rivera and Kevin Schmidt.

About California Insider TV Show/Podcast

California Insider is a twice weekly 30-minute television show (in 30 million homes on NTD cable network) and podcast (Apple, etc.). Episodes are also available on YouTube and Epoch TV. Launched in 2020, Host Siyamak Khorrami focuses on the critical issues and current events of the wealthiest and most populated state in the nation. He interviews prominent leaders and professionals who share inside information on trending topics. To date he has conducted more than 300 interviews covering California's leadership in policy making, economic growth, cultural influences, technology and more.

About Siyamak Khorrami

Siyamak Khorrami is the editor of the Southern California edition of The Epoch Times, a newly created local edition of the fastest-growing independent news source in the United States. Based in Irvine, Khorrami launched The Epoch Times Southern California in 2018. Prior to his media career, he worked with multiple start-ups in various industries. Born in Iran, Khorrami and his family left the country when he was 16 years old and lived in Mexico City for two years. He attended the University of San Diego and graduated with a B.A. in Finance. In 2012, he became an American citizen. He speaks English, Spanish, Persian and Mandarin. Having lived and worked in four different countries, he appreciates American values, culture and individual freedoms.

About Epoch Originals

Epoch Originals creates documentaries and films that highlight real people and their authentic stories. In the face of trending cancel culture, censorship and control, Epoch Originals is truly independent as a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization funded by readers and individual donations. It's part of The Epoch Family, most notably known for The Epoch Times, the fastest growing independent news media in America rooted in truth and tradition.

About Epoch TV

EpochTV is a streaming platform that delivers groundbreaking investigative journalism. Original shows and award-winning documentaries dig deep into critical issues that are often ignored or even censored by mainstream media or big tech companies. EpochTV offers a wide variety of programming for all ages.

Contact:

Amir Forester, 310.967.9905

[email protected]

SOURCE California Insider