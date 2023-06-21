Leaving Normal: Embracing Your Change Journey

Dr. Keera Godfrey

Dr. Keera Godfrey

21 Jun, 2023

In her first book, Dr. Keera Godfrey shares her personal story and how others can navigate change, get unstuck, and achieve their goals with confidence.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In her first book, Leaving Normal, released today on Amazon, Dr. Keera Godfrey shares her personal journey of moving from the Bahamas to the United States as a 16-year-old girl. She now incorporates the lessons she's learned throughout her life to help others, using her five-step D-PART Model™.

"I hope to inspire people to not be afraid of change," says Dr. Godfrey. "You can always have a plan, and feel like you have everything laid out, but it might not turn out the way you imagine. It might turn out even better."

Continue Reading
Dr. Keera Godfrey
Dr. Keera Godfrey
Leaving Normal is available on Amazon
Leaving Normal is available on Amazon

Each chapter in Leaving Normal is dedicated to exploring a step in Dr. Godfrey's D-PART model. Through storytelling, readers are guided through the process of value-based decision-making, setting boundaries, designing a plan, recognizing roadblocks, and finishing strong.

"Change is an inevitable part of life and necessary for our growth," says Godfrey. "Leaving Normal is about learning how to change direction beyond your comfort zone in pursuit of your goals and passion. It is also about embracing the change journey, becoming our true and authentic selves, and meeting our greatest potential."

Leaving Normal is available now on Amazon in print or Kindle digital download.

ABOUT DR GODFREY:
With more than 25 years of experience executing human-centered solutions for solving business challenges, Dr. Keera Cleare-Godfrey, is a visionary, consultant, entrepreneur, speaker, and now, author. As the CEO and founder of Naris Communications LLC, Dr. Keera embraces the natural cycle of becoming and evolving and facilitates ways for other leaders to do the same. She believes organizational and individual transformation begins with a vision and requires honest reflection, bold curiosity, unshakable faith, and an unapologetic willingness to leave what may seem normal.

Media Contact:
Megan Hanson
763-229-7023
[email protected]

SOURCE Dr. Keera Godfrey

