Leavitt Partners to Become Part of Health Management Associates

LANSING, Mich., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jay Rosen, founder and president of Health Management Associates (HMA), and Governor Mike Leavitt, founder and Chair of Leavitt Partners, announced the two firms have come together as one entity. Leavitt Partners will continue operating as Leavitt Partners, an HMA Company.

"Leavitt Partners is widely respected for its health policy guidance, strategic advisory services, and role as a convener," Rosen said. "We believe their experience paired with the work we do at all levels of government – especially with states and counties – will further enhance our client services and be a powerful force for positive change."

Governor Leavitt said, "Our discussions started with an aligned mission to improve healthcare and our nation's capacity to care for its most vulnerable people. While both Leavitt Partners and HMA operate at the intersection of healthcare and government, our areas of emphasis are highly complementary and strengthen the offerings and footprint of both firms."

Upon conclusion of his service as secretary of U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) in 2009, Governor Leavitt formed Leavitt Partners to help clients navigate their transition to new and better models of care. The firm has become a leader in the value-based care movement and is a respected convener, leading collaborative alliances in pursuit of solutions to complex health policy problems. The firm is also seen as a trusted advisor, helping clients navigate market change and identify strategic growth opportunities. Leavitt Partners has more than 90 employees and has served clients in all 50 states.

Rosen and Governor Leavitt will serve as co-chairs of HMA, and Leavitt will continue in his role at Leavitt Partners. Rosen will continue to serve as president of HMA. Terms of the agreement do not include Leavitt Equity Partners, a private equity firm.

Founded in 1985, HMA is an independent, national research and consulting firm specializing in publicly funded healthcare and human services policy, programs, financing, and evaluation. Clients include government, public and private providers, health systems, health plans, community-based organizations, institutional investors, foundations, and associations. With 22 offices and over 225 multidisciplinary consultants coast to coast, HMA's expertise, services, and team are always within client reach.

