Leawo Released Blu-ray Player v3.0.0.5 to Fix Playback Failure in Playing Files with Special Characters in Title

Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

14 Dec, 2023, 20:26 ET

Leawo Software recently released the Free Blu-ray Player v3.0.0.5. The new version fixed playback failure issue in playing media files with special characters in title, along with a newly-added startup interface to improve user experience.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leawo Software, a worldwide leading multimedia solution developer and provider, recently has released the Free Blu-ray Player v3.0.0.5 to deliver better Blu-ray, DVD, video and audio playback experience. The new version of Leawo Free Blu-ray Player fixed playback failure issue of playing media files that have special characters in title, and added a start-up interface.

What is Leawo Free Blu-ray Player?

Leawo Free Blu-ray Player is a totally free media player suite that works on Blu-ray, DVD, video and audio file playback for totally free. It works as free 4K Blu-ray player, free Blu-ray disc player, and free DVD player to play back Blu-ray/DVD discs, folders and ISO image files, regardless of disc region and other limitations. Meanwhile, Leawo Free Blu-ray Player is also a free HD video player that could play back videos of all kinds, including camera/camcorder videos, local videos, online videos from Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Discovery+, OnlyFans, etc. Leawo Free Blu-ray Player offers totally free playback solution for all these media files.

What's more, besides its free media playback feature, Leawo Free Blu-ray Player offers a Premium feature, which is a paid service that could help users to convert Blu-ray/DVD to lossless MKV files in simple clicks.

What are optimized in Leawo Free Blu-ray Player v3.0.0.5?

Leawo Free Blu-ray Player v3.0.0.5 mainly fixed the playback issue in playing video files that have special characters in title. Videos from online sources like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube, etc., might contain special characters like "*", "#", flower icons, cat head icons, etc., mostly those videos from non-English websites such as Japanese websites and Korean websites like TVer, FANZA, TVING, etc. Previously, though users could directly drag these kinds of media files to Leawo Free Blu-ray Player for normal playback, Leawo Free Blu-ray Player failed to play back these media files via double-click or right-click menu. Through this update, users could directly double click or right click target media file to choose Leawo Free Blu-ray Player for playing back these files smoothly.

Besides this optimization, Leawo Free Blu-ray Player v3.0.0.5 added a start-up interface, which will work while this program is launching and end working once the launch completes.

Price and Availability of Leawo Free Blu-ray Player v3.0.0.5

Leawo Free Blu-ray Player is a totally free media player software tool for playing 4K UHD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, video (up to 4K) and audio files, no cost required. However, if users need its premium feature to convert Blu-ray to lossless MKV, Leawo Blu-ray Player Premium is $44.95 per year or $99.95 for lifetime use.

Leawo Free Blu-ray Player is available in both Windows and Mac. Currently the v3.0.0.5 has been officially available on its official webpage. Users could also directly upgrade to the latest version from program interface.

About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a professional online multimedia solution developer and provider, mainly concentrating on processing and broadcasting media over the Internet as well as in the daily life. Leawo Software provides multiple powerful and practical solutions and services, with multiple top choices in the market among hundreds of competitors, including: Prof. Media, Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Copy, Prof. DRM, iTransfer, online video conversion, streaming video conversion, etc.

SOURCE Leawo Software Co., Ltd.

