Lebanese American University Announces Honorees for Centennial Gala in New York

Three-time World Music Award winner Elissa and LAU alumnus, Synopsys CEO Sassine Ghazi will each be honored at the October 3 event.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lebanese American University (LAU) today announced global pop icon and women's advocate Elissa and Synopsys CEO and LAU alumnus Sassine Ghazi will receive one of the university's highest honors at an event that marks the university's 100th anniversary and raises funds for student scholarships, research, and patient care.

"The Centennial Gala: A Tribute to the Past, A Promise for the Future" is scheduled to take place on October 3 at the historic Stephen A. Schwarzman Building of the New York Public Library.

Elissa has sold over 30 million albums to date and amassed over 60 million social media followers and 4.5 billion views on YouTube. She is a powerful advocate for women's causes, notably breast cancer awareness and domestic violence prevention.

Sassine Ghazi is CEO and President of Synopsys, a global technology company based in Silicon Valley that specializes in silicon to systems design solutions. Ghazi's leadership contributed to record revenue growth at Synopsys, now with a market cap of over $80 billion. He graduated from LAU with a business degree in 1991 and advocates for STEM education.

"We look forward to honoring these esteemed individuals for excellence in their careers and servant leadership that reflect the core values of LAU," stated Gala Co-Chairs, H.H. Sheikha Intisar Al Sabah and Mr. Peter Tanous. "The Centennial Gala represents joy and our renewed purpose as alumni and friends come together to support this beloved university."

The Sarah Huntington Smith Award is named for an American missionary who founded a school for women in Beirut in the 1800s, to which LAU traces its roots. Today, the university is co-educational, with nearly 9,000 students, campuses in Beirut and Byblos, Lebanon, and a U.S.-accredited branch campus in New York, in Midtown Manhattan.

"Because of this event, more students experiencing dire economic circumstances in Lebanon will attend LAU, innovative research will continue, and citizens will receive life-saving medical care," said Rima Zaitoon, who serves as Vice President for Global Advancement and oversees the event.

This will be the first public event for the university's 10th president, Dr. Chaouki Abdallah, who assumes the presidency on October 1.

