Lebanon I-44 Speedway – Bandit Big Rig Series Returns

Jason Johnson of the Bandit Series said, "We raced this track back in 2017 and were blown away by the turnout. You couldn't ask for better fans; to see that Wild Side tailgating section they have was very cool, you don't see that a lot with race tracks anymore! The racing was great; our Missouri debut back then couldn't have gone any better. We can't wait to get back - it's been a long time since that race, and we're ready to turn these trucks loose!"

Joining the big rigs this year is Missouri's own AirDog by Pure Flow Technologies, Inc. as the Official Fuel System of the Bandit Big Rig Series. Jay Armistead for AirDog noted "we have a variety of products available specifically for diesel engines. Our products are designed to reduce the infusion of air and vapors into the engine. It's a perfect fit for what the big rigs of the Bandit series go through, and AirDog helps deliver that."

Tickets for this event are just $15.00 online, kids 8 and under are free, and fans can purchase online at www.banditseries.com/lebanon.

This exciting and affordable family event has activities going on all day including the Fan Series Truck Show starting at 11:00 am with AirDog and the Truck Boss Show giving away some great prizes as well as music, games and the thrill of big rig racing. Race gates open at 3:00 pm and fans are invited to meet the drivers on the front stretch at 5:00 pm, with green flag racing set to begin at 7:00 pm.

About Bandit Big Rig Series

The Bandit Big Rig Series brings back big rig truck racing to the short track in the United States. The series was designed to be affordable and accessible for anyone wishing to put together a race team, and something new and exciting for the average fan.

News Contact: Jason Johnson, General Manager

507.676.1987 jason@banditseries.com

SOURCE Bandit Big Rig Series

Related Links

https://www.banditseries.com/

