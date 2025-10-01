LEBEC Partners with Integral, a Platform of Dalberg Catalyst, to Co-steward Integral Assets

Integral and LEBEC launch new philanthropy and innovative finance platform, with a target of $100M pools of capital, to back integrated impact strategies for global transformation

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative finance and philanthropy company LEBEC announced today its partnership with Integral , a spinoff from Dalberg Catalyst, to advance collective strategies for visionary change.

Integral logo

As part of this milestone development, Integral and LEBEC will co-steward Integral Assets, with a groundbreaking approach to the management and deployment of mission-driven capital. Integral Assets will enable the deployment of all forms of mission-aligned capital—from grants to investment structures—to back and accelerate integrated, co-owned strategies and solutions, creating a healthy, resilient planet and economy. Integral Assets combines Dalberg Catalyst's 25-country footprint and extensive track record as a builder, orchestrator and accelerator of global coalitions with LEBEC's 20 years of expertise in asset management, philanthropy and entrepreneurship, and proven track record in narrative change and success in structuring blended capital funds and strategies to scale solutions globally.

"The biggest challenges of our time cannot be solved alone or in silos," said Sonila Cook, co-founder of Integral and executive chairman of Dalberg Catalyst. "We've learned that small islands of integrated giving and investing can inspire scaled flows of capital. With LEBEC's leadership in innovative finance and narrative change, Integral Assets is uniquely positioned to bring mission-aligned capital to visionary co-owned strategies."

The launch of Integral builds on five years of work by Dalberg Catalyst to convene and steward more than 20 groundbreaking global coalitions. "These coalitions have shown that visionary change and systemic progress require not just bold ideas, but also coherent strategies, radical collaboration and long-term stewardship," said Jordan Fabyanske, co-founder and CEOofIntegral.

"At LEBEC, we believe that finance must be reimagined to meet the scale of global challenges—and Integral Assets is an exciting step in that direction," said Alix Lebec, founder and CEO of LEBEC. "We've seen how and where blended finance can build a more resilient economy and planet. Capital is one of our most powerful levers for change, and by aligning it with integrated, co-created strategies and solutions, we can fuel the urgent transitions our world needs."

"Philanthropy alone is not enough, and traditional global capital markets remain risk-averse," said Julia Wilkinson, managing partner and chief investment officer at LEBEC.

Integral and Integral Assets are designed to signal wholeness, interconnection, integrity and urgency, offering funders, investors and changemakers an innovative new path to accelerate systemic change together. "As LEBEC expands its efforts globally, we are excited to partner with Integral to put more capital to work where it is deeply needed," said Rafia Qureshi, managing director of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia at LEBEC.

Learn more at www.thisisintegral.org .

This release is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.

ABOUT DALBERG CATALYST

Dalberg Catalyst is a global nonprofit platform dedicated to designing and stewarding initiatives that drive transformative change. Since the inception of its portfolio in 2020, Dalberg Catalyst has built a proven model for incubating ambitious, multi-stakeholder coalitions across health, climate and inclusive growth. The organization has co-created more than 20 initiatives in partnership with governments, businesses, funders and civil society, each focused on shaping markets, shifting narratives and mobilizing collective action at scale. As a 501(c)(3) public charity with an exceptional record of forging trusted partnerships and enabling systemic impact, Dalberg Catalyst has mobilized and deployed more than $40 million in philanthropic funding to date to support leaders of global, multi-stakeholder coalitions for visionary change.

ABOUT LEBEC

LEBEC is a global, women-led innovative finance and philanthropy company uniquely positioned to unite the power of investment, philanthropy and impact. With 20 years of experience, LEBEC has developed a bespoke playbook for asset owners and entrepreneurs. This includes developing blended capital strategies and funds, business models and value propositions that can scale solutions to global challenges. The LEBEC team has an outstanding track record in maximizing value and impact while mitigating risk and leading narrative change. The company supports a world-class ecosystem of businesses and organizations including Reckitt, The Miami Foundation, the Elevate Prize Foundation, Olivela, Water.org, Acumen, The CLEO Institute and Saha Global, with strategic partners including the Jose Andres Group.

