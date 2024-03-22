Fragrance industry veteran appointed to maximize growth and profitability for 116-year-old essential oil, fragrance, and flavor company

SOUTH BEND, Ind., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading essential oil, fragrance, and flavor solutions manufacturer Lebermuth has hired Daniel Grewe to serve as Chief Revenue Officer. He will direct sales and marketing strategy, focusing on supporting the company's commitment to accelerating growth, innovation, and robust customer partnerships.

Lebermuth Hires Daniel Grewe as Chief Revenue Officer

Grewe has had more than two decades of success in the fragrance industry, leveraging his expertise in sales, R&D, manufacturing, finance, and operations to design and lead effective growth and profit initiatives for businesses across key categories, channels, and regions. This includes executive leadership positions at Belmay, Symrise, and Ungerer, acquired by Givaudan, where he oversaw significant growth in strategic revenue.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dan as our new CRO at this pivotal time in Lebermuth's evolution, as we seek out new opportunities to advance our market leadership and empower our customers to deliver exceptional sensory experiences to consumers," said Phil Forte, President. "His impressive track record of driving sales growth, coupled with his technical expertise and strategic leadership, positions us for even greater achievements in the competitive fragrance, essential oil, and flavor markets."

In his new role, Grewe will be responsible for maximizing revenue growth and profitability, as well as leading and mentoring the marketing and sales teams. He will also lead initiatives to enhance and optimize processes, tools, and technologies to support team members in achieving revenue goals and increasing organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

"The leadership team at Lebermuth is a dynamic group with a real passion for our business, and I'm honored to join them in exploring new avenues for growth and innovation," said Grewe. "I'm excited to work together to move us forward into a new era of expanding possibilities for our company, our people, and our customers."

About Lebermuth

Since 1908, Lebermuth has delivered essential oils, fragrances, and flavors that elevate mood, awaken memory, and spark imagination. Lebermuth combines technical and creative expertise with the widest selection of high-quality ingredients. With knowledge and passion, we guide our customers to the right scent and flavor formulations to solve their challenges, expand their portfolios, and elevate their brands. We partner with customers of all sizes to create exceptional sensory experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.lebermuth.com .

