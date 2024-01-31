Lebermuth Names Phil Forte Next President

31 Jan, 2024

Former Sr. EVP & GM will lead a new chapter of innovation and growth for 116-year-old essential oil, fragrance, and flavor company

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading essential oil, fragrance, and flavor solutions provider Lebermuth announced that Phil Forte, former Sr. Executive Vice President and General Manager, has been promoted to President.

Forte is a 30-year veteran of the food and beverage industry with extensive technical and management experience across strategic planning, new product development, manufacturing, sales operations, and supply chain functions at global consumer brands such as Kellogg's, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, and Snapple.

Phil Forte
Since joining Lebermuth in 2018, he has held positions of increasing responsibility and played a key role in a range of critical company initiatives and employee development efforts.

"Phil has been an incredible asset to our leadership team, thanks to his vast knowledge and strategic vision," said Alan Brown, owner and CEO. "I am confident that as President, he will be a driving force behind our continued growth and success. I look forward to the bright future he will help shape for our company."

Forte's promotion marks a significant milestone for Lebermuth, reinforcing the company's commitment to growth and strong customer partnerships.

"I'm excited and energized to lead our company into the next chapter of our evolution," said Forte. "My focus will be on exploring new ways to innovate and guide our customers, enhancing the efficiency of our processes, and cultivating a culture where every employee feels that they are valued and encouraged to fulfill their potential," said Forte.

"Together, we will make a positive impact for our people, our customers, and the industry."

About Lebermuth
Since 1908, Lebermuth has delivered essential oils, fragrances, and flavors that elevate mood, awaken memory, and spark imagination. Lebermuth combines technical and creative expertise with the widest selection of high-quality ingredients. With knowledge and passion, we guide our customers to the right scent and flavor formulations to solve their challenges, expand their portfolios, and elevate their brands. We partner with customers of all sizes to create exceptional sensory experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.lebermuth.com.

