lebua Hotels & Resorts in Bangkok Tops the First Asia-Pacific Ultimate Restaurant Guide for Private Jet Travelers

"We are proud to be recognized in such a prestigious restaurant guide as the top culinary stop in Bangkok and all of Asia for jet setters," said lebua Hotels & Resorts CEO and Visionary Deepak Ohri. "As the world's first vertical destination, lebua's The Dome is the perfect setting to wine and dine among the stars above the ever-changing lights of the city and the Chao Phraya River."

Located on the 61st floor, Chef's Table is Bangkok's first interactive fine dining establishment for elegant and contemporary French cuisine helmed by 3-Michelin Starred Chef Vincent Thierry. With a 360-degree open kitchen in the center of the room, the restaurant is transformed into a 42-seat, theater-like atmosphere where diners get a first look at how the cuisine is artfully crafted.

Just 4 floors up, Mezzaluna stands as one of Thailand's only 2-Michelin star restaurants and features innovative Euro-Asian fused tasting menus. With seasonal tasting menus and exclusive offerings like the wagyu beef dish in which Chef Ryuki Kawasaki utilizes a hyper-locally sourced ingredient from his hometown in Niigata, Japan. This prefecture only allows an international distribution of 100 cows annually, and Chef Ryuki exclusively receives one cow per month. Alternatively, guests can expect seasonal offerings such as the miso-grilled blue lobster dish to tantalize the palette with the chef's fusion cuisine.

Sirocco, poised as the world's tallest alfresco restaurant on the 63rd floor of the tower, serves up fresh Mediterranean fare sourced from local markets. The tasting menu includes freshly chilled Alaskan king crab with osetra caviar, citronella emulsion and Dover sole "a la plancha."

Known for its innovative Asian-fusion cuisine, Breeze features traditional offerings with a twist from all over the continent. Guests have access to the renowned Breeze runway for a photo opportunity of the skyline glistening off the glass reflections before dining on the edge of the rooftop with clear views of the city. Tasting menus include the likes of sautéed king prawns, wok-seared aus wagyu tenderloin, steamed silver pomfret fish and more.

A home to the world's tallest open-air bars, The Dome also provides an experiential destination for travelers looking for the most memorable and unobstructed views of the city. The open-air venues include innovative cocktail bar Distil; Flute, a Perrier Jouët Bar; Sky Bar, famed from Hangover II, offering the Hangovertini cocktail; Alfresco 64, A Chivas Bar; Pink, a specialty champagne bar with 'millennial pink' décor; and lebua No. 3, an exclusive caviar, gin and vodka bar.

To be considered for DG Amazing Experiences best rooftops guide, venues must be a full-service restaurant located on the rooftop or high-level floor of a 4- or 5-star luxury lifestyle hotel, offering exceptional views and a fantastic dining experience that excites and impresses guests.

The Dome at lebua's culinary outposts are joined on the list with 43 additional restaurants in Asia / the Pacific. For more information on the full list and DG Amazing Experiences, visit www.dgamazingexperiences.com.

