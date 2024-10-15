Lechase Sets Leadership Structure to Continue Momentum, Build For The Future

Sayers appointed president; Goodrich and Mack take on new responsibilities



ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeChase Construction Services today announced senior leadership changes that position the company to continue its growth and momentum going forward.

William H. ( Bill) Goodrich is appointed chairman. Goodrich, who has been with LeChase for nearly four decades, will also continue as CEO, a role he has held since 2007. He is responsible for setting the company's long-term strategy and vision, as well as serving as champion for the LeChase culture and values.

is appointed chairman. Goodrich, who has been with LeChase for nearly four decades, will also continue as CEO, a role he has held since 2007. He is responsible for setting the company's long-term strategy and vision, as well as serving as champion for the LeChase culture and values. William L. ( Will) Mack is appointed vice chairman, continuing his role in executive management and on the Board of Directors. He will assist Goodrich on direction and growth of the organization and Sayers on overall company performance. Mack joined the company in 1993 and had been serving as president since 2015.

is appointed vice chairman, continuing his role in executive management and on the Board of Directors. He will assist Goodrich on direction and growth of the organization and Sayers on overall company performance. Mack joined the company in 1993 and had been serving as president since 2015. Kyle L. Sayers is appointed president. He will assume responsibility for implementing LeChase's strategy and vision, while continuing to manage company performance, reputation and client relationships. Sayers has spent his career with LeChase, joining the firm in 1997. He had been serving as the firm's executive vice president since 2012, adding the role of chief operating officer in 2018.

is appointed president. He will assume responsibility for implementing LeChase's strategy and vision, while continuing to manage company performance, reputation and client relationships. Sayers has spent his career with LeChase, joining the firm in 1997. He had been serving as the firm's executive vice president since 2012, adding the role of chief operating officer in 2018. R. Wayne LeChase , who had been chairman since 2007, is named chairman emeritus. While stepping back from the company's operations, LeChase will maintain a seat on the board and will serve as an ambassador for the company.

LeChase's father, Raymond, founded the firm in Rochester in 1944. Celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, the company achieved a milestone $1 billion in revenue in 2023 – serving clients from its offices across New York State as well as in North Carolina, New Jersey and Maryland.

"We're very proud of the foundation built during the company's first 80 years, and we expect to continue our growth as we enter the next 80," said Goodrich. "The culture Wayne and his father built truly inspires people to excel and to always do the right thing – for their colleagues, our clients, our business partners and our communities. We will continue to embrace that spirit, and those values, going forward."

Sayers echoed Goodrich's enthusiasm for the future. "This is a tremendous organization with a deeply talented team who serve a variety of outstanding clients," he said. "I look forward to working with everyone to achieve new levels of success."

