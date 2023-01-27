Lecithin and Phospholipids Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $8.92 Billion by 2030 at a 6.1% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lecithin and Phospholipids Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global lecithin and phospholipids market size is expected to reach USD 8.92 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Lecithin is used in dry seasoning, sauces, and soup mixes. It is also used in healthcare, personal care, and for the brain, liver, and nerves to function normally. Hence the healthcare sector is benefitted from derivatives of lecithin and phospholipids. Soybeans are used to make the majority of lecithol supplements, which are used to treat a variety of illnesses and health problems.



Apart from food application lecithin is also used in the non-food sector, in applications such as agricultural processing, for dust control, adsorbents, explosives, detergents, corrosion inhibitors, in ceramics and glass, release agents, paints and inks, as catalysts, adhesives, coatings, lubricants, and leather. Thus, myriad applications of lecithol and phospholipids increase the global market's growth.



This emulsifier, which is derived from plants, is adaptable and is good for labels. It aids in enhancing the machinability, dough release, and retaining the moisture of baked foods. It improves mouthfeel in dairy products. In chocolate, it helps control viscosity and uses less cocoa butter. It can act as a releasing agent, a natural alternative to commercial emulsifiers, and a quick dispersant of substances that bind fat and water. Not least of all, it offers anti-oxidation for a longer shelf life.



In May. 2021 Lecico, a well-known global producer of phospholipids and lecithin for the food ingredients market, has announced its collaboration with the professional manufacturing confectioner's association (PCMA). Lecico joins PCMA to promote global innovation in the snack and confectionery markets.



Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Report Highlights

The Soy segment is likely to dominate the global market because there is a sufficient supply of soy and the extraction process is inexpensive.

During the forecast period, the sunflower segment is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR, which is accelerated by its wide variety of uses in cosmetics and food.

The Fluid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 owing to its high skincare and personal care usage.

The Asia Pacific area is driven by an increase in processed food products as well as developments in industries including dairy, meat, confectionery, and bakery items.

The global players include Cargill, ADM, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, DowDuPont, The Hain Celestial Group, Bunge, Lipoid, and Wilmar International.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Green and Organic Food Products

Growing Awareness of Clean-Label Products Among Consumers

Restraints and Challenges

Replicability of Lecithin and Phospholipids by Synthetic Alternatives

The publisher has segmented the lecithin and phospholipids market report based on source, type, application, nature, and region:

Lecithin and Phospholipids, Source Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Soy

Sunflower

Rapeseed

EGG

Lecithin and Phospholipids, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Fluid

De-Oiled

Modified

Lecithin and Phospholipids, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Feed

Food



Confectionery Products



Convenience food



Baked Goods

Industrial

Healthcare

Lecithin and Phospholipids, Nature Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

GMO

Non-GMO

Lecithin and Phospholipids, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

Cargill

ADM

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

DowDuPont

The Hain Celestial Group

Bunge

Lipoid

Wilmar International

American Lecithin Company

S.L.

Novastell

Sodrugestvo

Kewpie Corporation

Sojaprotein

Lecital

Lasenor Emul

Sonic Biochem Extractions

Avanti Polar Lipids

Lecico.

