Lecithin Market size is set to grow by USD 233.7 million from 2024-2028, Increasing sales of bakery products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lecithin market size is estimated to grow by USD 233.7 million from 2024-2028, at a CAGR of 6.78%, according to Technavio. Increasing sales of bakery products and the trend towards using non-GMO lecithin are driving market growth. However, fluctuations in raw material availability pose a challenge. Key players like AAK AB, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and Cargill Inc. Influence pricing strategies through intense competition, driving innovation and cost efficiencies. This competitive landscape forces companies to balance pricing with quality to maintain market share and profitability.

Lecithin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 233.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key countries US, Germany, UK, India, and China Key companies profiled AAK AB, American Lecithin Co., AMITEX AGRO PRODUCT PVT. LTD., Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVRIL SCA, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., Fismer Lecithin GmbH, Foodchem International Corp., Giiava, Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Nutrients Ltd., Lecilite Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Lipoid GmbH, Matrix Life Science Inc., Prestige Group, Sonic Biochem Extraction Pvt. Ltd., Sternchemie GmbH and Co. KG, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Wilmar International Ltd.

The global lecithin market is experiencing growth due to the increasing consumer awareness towards diet, food composition, and nutritional aspects. Consumers are shifting towards clean-label and organic foods, avoiding artificial emulsifiers due to health concerns. This trend is particularly prominent in the non-GMO food sector. In response, vendors such as Novastell have launched non-GMO lecithin products, including Soycithin G97 IP (a traditional soy lecithin) and Suncithin G96 (derived from sunflower lecithin), both of which are non-GMO and allergen-free. These developments will positively impact the lecithin market and contribute to its expansion during the forecast period.

The lecithin market is experiencing a significant surge, particularly in the soy segment. Soy lecithin's ability to improve viscosity, gluten-free properties, and provide a desirable mouthfeel and texture in various food applications makes it a popular choice. Lecithin supplements, derived from natural sources like soy and sunflower seeds, are gaining popularity among young people and those with cholesterol issues. Lecithin's use as an emulsifier, viscosity reducer, and wetting agent in baked goods, confectioneries, instant foods, and meat products is driving the market. Lecithin manufacturers are focusing on marketing efforts, including endorsements and increasing production of organic lecithin and hypoallergenic food-grade phospholipids. The market for lecithin is expected to increase due to its use as an added ingredient in baking procedures and bread formulations. Liquid lecithin and lecithin powder are also in demand for their convenience in various industrial applications.

• The global lecithin market relies heavily on the availability of raw materials, primarily oils or fats derived from plants such as soybean and sunflower. Fluctuations in the production of these crops due to unfavorable weather conditions or climate change can significantly impact the market. For instance, El Nino, an intermittent weather phenomenon, disrupts weather patterns and affects crop production in various regions. This can lead to increased prices of raw materials, resulting in higher manufacturing costs and reduced profit margins for lecithin producers. Consequently, volatility in the supply and price of raw materials may hinder the growth of the lecithin market during the forecast period.

• Lecithin, a phospholipid derived from plant sources like soy and sunflower seeds, is an essential ingredient in various industries. For lecithin manufacturers, producing hypoallergenic food-grade lecithin is a significant challenge. In the convenience food sector, liquid lecithin and lecithin powder are popular due to their emulsifying and viscosity reduction properties. Baked goods, confectioneries, and instant foods rely on lecithin as a wetting agent. Phospholipids, including lecithin, play crucial roles in cell membranes, protein synthesis, and cell migration. In the dietary supplement and cosmetic sectors, lecithin is used as a natural antioxidant, revitalizing agent, and for skin penetration. Lecithin producers face challenges in process innovation to cater to diverse industries. Sunflower lecithin, a popular alternative to soy lecithin, is gaining traction due to its natural antioxidant properties and potential health benefits like osteoporosis prevention and healthy reproduction. The animal feed sector also uses defatted lecithin in liquid, powder, or granules form for fat crystallization and bioavailability enhancement. Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures among lecithin producers continue to shape the market landscape. Challenges include maintaining consistency in quality, addressing regulatory requirements, and ensuring hypoallergenic properties. Lecithin's versatility and health benefits make it an indispensable ingredient in numerous industries.

Application 1.1 Animal feed

1.2 Food and beverages

1.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Others Source 2.1 Soy lecithin

2.2 Egg lecithin

2.3 Sunflower lecithin

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Animal feed- The Lecithin market is growing due to its various applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries. It acts as an effective emulsifier and improves product quality and shelf life. Major manufacturers focus on increasing production capacity to meet rising demand. Soybean is the primary source, but sunflower and egg lecithin are also used. Exports to Asia and Europe contribute significantly to market growth. Companies invest in research and development to expand product offerings and enhance performance.

Lecithin, a phospholipid derived primarily from plant sources like soy and sunflower seeds, plays a crucial role in various industries. In the food sector, it acts as an emulsifier and stabilizer in hypoallergenic food products, including convenience foods. Lecithin's versatility extends to the production of liquid lecithin and lecithin powder, used in diverse applications from baked goods to infant formula. In the pharmaceutical industry, lecithin is essential for process innovation, as it aids in cell membranes' structure and function, facilitating protein synthesis and cell migration. In the dietary supplement market, lecithin is a popular choice due to its natural antioxidant properties, which contribute to oxidation prevention and improved bioavailability. The cosmetic sector also benefits from lecithin, with its revitalizing agent properties enhancing skin penetration and acting as a natural emollient. Furthermore, lecithin's ability to prevent fat crystallization makes it an invaluable ingredient in various industries. Overall, lecithin's versatility and benefits make it an indispensable component in numerous applications.

Lecithin, a phospholipid derived primarily from plant sources such as soy and sunflower seeds, plays a crucial role in various industries. In food processing, it functions as an emulsifier, viscosity reducer, and wetting agent in baked goods, confectioneries, convenience food, and instant foods. Lecithin's hypoallergenic properties make it suitable for use in hypoallergenic food products. In the cosmetic sector, lecithin acts as a revitalizing agent, natural antioxidant, and skin penetration enhancer. It also aids in cell membranes' function, protein synthesis, and cell migration. Lecithin is used in dietary supplements for its role in osteoporosis prevention, healthy reproduction, and gallstone treatment. Lecithin is available in various forms, including liquid, powder, and granules. Producers continuously innovate in process technology to cater to diverse industries. Lecithin's applications extend to the animal feed sector and mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures shape the market landscape. Young people and those with cholesterol issues, ulcerative colitis, and gluten-free dietary requirements increasingly seek lecithin supplements for their health benefits. The market for lecithin is expected to increase due to its natural sources, added value in food ingredients, and potential applications in meat products and baking procedures. Lecithin's versatility, from improving mouthfeel and texture in baked goods to preventing oxidation in food products, makes it an essential ingredient in various industries. Its role as a fat crystallization inhibitor and enhancer of bioavailability further adds to its value proposition.

