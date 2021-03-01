LeClair Group announces new partnership with Diversified Brokerage Services

ST. PAUL, Minn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeClair Group announced today a partnership with Diversified Brokerage Services (DBS), a nationally recognized brokerage general agency specializing in life insurance. This venture will allow each company to service a wider range of agents seeking a brokerage for their life insurance business.

"We're thrilled to announce our new partnership with DBS," said Tom Esselman, president of LeClair Group. "DBS is one of the leading life insurance hubs across the US, and their expertise will be essential in helping agents grow their life sales. Agents can rest assured that their life insurance sales will be well-supported by their partners at LeClair Group and with the life expertise of DBS to back them up."

Diversified Brokerage Services is a family-owned life insurance brokerage that has served advisors across the country since 1968. In its second generation of leadership, DBS has cemented its reputation in the insurance industry and has retained deep, long-standing relationships with its carrier partners. With a deep bench of advanced case design resources, underwriting expertise, and skilled case management services, DBS is well equipped to provide comprehensive service for life insurance sales.

As George "Chip" Van Dusen IV, DBS Principal - President & CEO explained, "This is an exciting partnership for both organizations. I'm confident that LeClair Group agents will quickly see the tremendous value that DBS provides for their business, and they'll come to rely on the advanced level of expertise we offer for life insurance sales."

This partnership will have LeClair Group's life insurance business directly referred to DBS for licensing and administering. With over 150 years of combined insurance industry experience, LeClair Group and DBS's new partnership will open the door to resources and connections to help life insurance agents improve their business practices.

"I'm really excited about this new relationship," added Kurt Fasen, DBS Sales & Marketing Executive. "The life insurance expertise the DBS team brings to LeClair Group agents positions them to bring their practice to a new level, enabling them to offer new and more personalized life insurance solutions to their clients. This is a win-win for both firms."

About LeClair Group: LeClair Group is an insurance brokerage general agency dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the independent insurance advisor. Founded in 1932, LeClair Group has supported agents, agencies and carriers for nearly 90 years. Visit www.leclairgroup.com to learn more about getting appointed.

