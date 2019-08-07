LeClairRyan Members Vote for An Orderly Wind Down of the Firm

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of LeClairRyan PLLC have voted to commence an orderly wind down of the firm's business.

The decision to wind down was reached after the firm concluded that doing so was in the best interest of our clients, colleagues, and creditors. The firm, through its Dissolution Committee, is working in cooperation with its lender to ensure the continuity of client service until such time as the firm ceases to actively practice law and turns its attention to post-practice activities.

As it begins the wind down process, LeClairRyan will for a short period continue to serve clients in matters already commenced to protect the interests of those clients, as well as employees and creditors. LeClairRyan is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for clients. As has been reported in the press over the past few weeks, some of our colleagues have already moved to new firms that can appropriately support the needs of the clients that choose to follow them. We anticipate the remaining attorneys will likewise do the same over the coming weeks.

"On behalf of my colleagues, we are deeply saddened to make this announcement today," said C. Erik Gustafson, the former CEO of LeClairRyan. "Through our transition we will continue to focus first and foremost on the success of our clients, as we have always done. I am thankful to all of the clients who have chosen to work with our team over the last 30 years, and I am grateful for the exceptional lawyers and professionals who continue to work with dedication and determination towards winding down the firm in an orderly fashion."



SOURCE LeClairRyan