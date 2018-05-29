LeClairRyan to Present Free Seminar on Accountant Liability

BOSTON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LeClairRyan's Professional Liability Defense Practice will present its 2018 Accountant Liability Seminar on June 21 at the Westin Waltham in Waltham, Mass.

The free, half-day morning event is open to accountants employed by firms and solo practitioners. CPAs can earn up to four hours of total continuing education credit. The event will get under way at 8:00 a.m. with a networking continental breakfast; the opening session begins at 8:30 a.m. A second networking opportunity will follow during a mid-morning break.

Seminar topics and speakers will include:

Employment Law Update- Daniel Blake, Partner, LeClairRyan

Digital Evidence in Employee Investigations- Christopher Marquet, President, SunBlock Systems, Inc. - Investigative Services Division

Creating a Culture of Privacy and Security Within Your Team- Rob Ferrini, Program Manager, McGowanPRO

Audits, Fraud and Lawsuits- Elisabeth "Beth" da Silva, CPA, CFF

Trends in Accountant Liability + The Scoop on Avoiding Litigation- Nancy Reimer, Member, LeClairRyan

The event will be moderated by Warren Hutchison, Member, LeClairRyan.

With seating limited, those wishing to register should RSVP by June 18 by visiting www.leclairryan.com and selecting the "Events" tab on the home page and then selecting "2018 Accountant Liability Seminar." CPAs wishing to earn continuing education learning units for attendance must provide a CPA membership number when registering.

For more information on the seminar, please contact: Matthew Dagle at matthew.dagle@leclairryan.com or (617) 502-5753 or Janie Osterhaus at janie.osterhaus@leclairryan.com or (540) 510-3053.

For more information on LeClairRyan's Professional Liability Defense Practice, please visit www.leclairryan.com/professional-liability-defense.

