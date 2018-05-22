LeClairRyan Webinar to Focus on Navigating NTSB Pipeline Investigations

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigations into pipeline accidents to minimize the impact on companies in that industry will be the focus of a free webinar presented by LeClairRyan on Wednesday, June 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (ET).

The webinar will be co-hosted by LeClairRyan partner Morgan Campbell and former NTSB general counsel David Tochen, now a Washington, D.C.-based counsel at LeClairRyan. Campbell and Tochen are members of the national law firm's Aviation Industry Practice. Prior to joining LeClairRyan, Tochen served as general counsel at the NTSB from 2011 to 2017.

"With no major domestic air crashes occurring in nearly a decade, the NTSB is increasingly focusing its attention on pipeline accidents and pipeline operators," Tochen explained.

"Since January 1, 2008, the NTSB has launched 20 major investigations of pipeline accidents and issued numerous pipeline accident reports," Campbell noted. "These investigations fuel civil lawsuits, significant public attention, regulatory scrutiny, criminal prosecutions, and political pressure."

Topics on the agenda will include:

Areas of NTSB inquiry following a pipeline accident

How an NTSB investigation will impact a pipeline operator

The NTSB process, with step-by-step details

Common mistakes companies make in dealing with the NTSB

How to handle an NTSB investigation as part of your overall emergency response

Members of the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions and shape the discussion that will combine a behind-the-scenes look at the NTSB process with an experienced practitioner's insights into avoiding the negative consequences associated with an NTSB investigation.

To register for this event, please follow this link. For more information on this event, please contact Kristina Repko at kristina.repko@leclairryan.com.

