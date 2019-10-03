Leclanché Joins First Virtual Island Summit in Support of Sharing Knowledge with Island Communities on Sustainable Energy

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland and DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has joined the Virtual Island Summit, October 6-11, 2019, as an active participant and sponsor.

The summit, a first ever event being held entirely and sustainably online, is bringing together experts from around the world to share information on sustainable energy practices and some of the most pressing issues for island communities. It is free to the public, and over 5,000 registered guests are expected to join.

Leclanché is participating in a panel on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time called, "Energy Independence for Island Nations: Building Sustainable and Resilient Microgrids."

The session, which will be webcast globally, will focus on the challenges facing island nations seeking a more reliable and sustainable way of generating and distributing power and lessening their reliance on containerized shipments of polluting diesel fuel.

The panel will explore some of the significant advances in solar and wind generation technologies, coupled with the latest storage and microgrid technologies. It will detail how to go about finding the best solution and outline the type of planning required for successful project implementation.

The session will be moderated by Dagmara Avanindra, founder and CEO of Aruba-based DAVA Energy Solutions. Panelists include:

Bryan Urban , executive vice president, Stationary Solutions, Leclanché;

Scott Macaw, head of business development, HowardScott; and

Clement Jomo Williams , general manager, St. Kitts Electricity Company.

"From building the Caribbean's largest solar generation and storage system on St. Kitts to the recent commercial launch of the world's largest all-electric ferry in Denmark, Leclanché is proving itself to be an innovative and vital 21st century company working to protect and preserve our planet," said James Ellsmoor, founder of Island Innovation. "We welcome Leclanché's support and partnership in support of our Virtual Island Summit agenda."

"We're pleased to support Island Innovation and the Virtual Island Summit by helping to share cutting-edge information and best practices on energy storage," said Urban. "This is an extension of our work with island communities and utilities around the world – helping them to move forward proactively to build resiliency in the face of climate change."

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SOURCE Leclanché

