LECTRIC EBIKES ANNOUNCES DEBUT OF XP™ TRIKE, INSPIRING RIDERS OF ALL AGES AND ABILITIES TO ADVENTURE WITH CONFIDENCE

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes , the brand behind the country's best-selling e-bike model and third best-selling electric vehicle, today announces its most-requested model is available for pre-sale: The XP™ Trike. Making the fun-loving Lectric community available to all, this long-awaited electric tricycle is fully foldable, arrives fully assembled and is one of the most affordable e-trikes on the market, retailing at $1,499 USD. The XP™ Trike will ship in April and is available for pre-order today at LectriceBikes.com. A complimentary cargo package, complete with two rack-mounted front and rear baskets, is offered during the pre-order window.

Since Lectric eBikes introduced its first e-bike model in 2019, the company has received thousands of requests for an e-trike model. Always improving on its best-selling products, Lectric has taken its award-winning XP™ series and added a third wheel, bigger battery and hydraulic brakes to create the industry's first fully foldable and fully assembled e-Trike.

Accommodating a wide range of abilities and preferences, the XP™ Trike not only offers the increased stability of a third wheel, but also Lectric's lowest standover height to date at just 13.8 inches, making getting on and off a breeze. Mobility, balance and age are no longer a factor when pursuing adventure, providing many newly electrified riders the confidence they need to get on – or back on – a bike.

"Every day, 10,000 people in this country turn 65," says Levi Conlow, co-founder and CEO of Lectric eBikes. "I wanted to provide a stable and accessible way for that age demographic to embrace electric transportation. This bike is accessible to everyone, even those with varying levels of physical ability and balance. It was important for us to create a quality product so everyone can join in the fun of riding!"

The XP™ Trike comes fully equipped with a 1092W peak rear hub motor on an open differential rear axle system for improved turning stability. An exchangeable 48V, 14Ah battery can take a 330-pound rider more than 60 miles on a single charge. The bike's maximum payload is 415 pounds.

Other key specs include:

180mm brake rotors feature a hydraulic system for the front wheel and rear axle. The XP ™ Trike also includes front and rear parking brakes;

The trike offers five levels of pedal assist with a cadence sensor and half-twist throttle, maxing out at a top speed of 14 mph;

In its rideable form, the XP ™ Trike stands at 63.5 inches tall, 30.5 inches wide and 43 inches long. Folded, the trike is 38.5 inches tall, 30.5 inches wide and 30 inches long.

After the battery is installed, the XP™ Trike weighs 69.5 pounds.

Founded in 2019, Lectric's mission is to make electric-powered transport accessible for the masses by becoming the Greatest Urban Transportation Solution Ever. Prioritizing quality, power and comfort while maintaining affordability, Lectric has grown a community of more than 250,000 electric commuters on the road nationwide with America's best-selling e-bike model.

For more information about Lectric eBikes and the XP™ Trike, visit www.LectriceBikes.com.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling nearly 250,000 e-bikes in less than three years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite e-bike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. www.lectricebikes.com.

