LECTRIC EBIKES ANNOUNCES NEW XPTM 3.0 MODEL, NEXT STEP IN BECOMING GREATEST URBAN TRANSPORTATION SOLUTION EVER

The XP™ 3.0 Addresses Commuter Needs for Powerful Passenger Carrying Capabilities at an Affordable Price Point

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, the brand behind the country's best-selling e-bike model and third best-selling electric vehicle, has introduced the newest iteration of the award-winning flagship XP™ Model: The XP™ 3.0. Taking utility to the next level, the XP™ 3.0 marks the industry's first foldable e-bike with dual-rider capability, debuting at Lectric's industry-shattering $999 price point. The XP™ 3.0 is now available at LectriceBikes.com.

Founded in 2019, Lectric's mission is to make electric-powered transport accessible for the masses by becoming the Greatest Urban Transportation Solution Ever. Prioritizing quality, power and comfortability while maintaining affordability, Lectric has grown a community of more than 250,000 electric commuters on the road nationwide with America's best-selling e-bike model. Faced with the unique challenge of improving the best, Lectric's XP™ 3.0 makes it easier than ever for riders to replace car miles with e-bike miles, turning every commute into a micro adventure.

"It was too often that I was at a buddy's house and we wanted to rip over to a restaurant for dinner, but they only had one bike so we'd resort to getting in the car," says Levi Conlow, CEO and co-founder of Lectric. "Analyzing our consumer feedback, we found the lack of dual-rider capabilities to be a common challenge in various use cases. If we really believe in creating the Greatest Urban Transportation Solution Ever, we need to make it a no-brainer for commuters to select an e-bike over a vehicle, and the passenger capabilities of the XP™ 3.0 offers that solution."

The XP™ 3.0 comes fully equipped with a new 1000w peak motor and 20-amp controller, giving riders the extra torque and assistance they need to comfortably support a passenger, in addition to the model's newly strengthened rear rack that can comfortably accommodate up to 150 pounds. With safety top of mind, the debut of the XP™ 3.0 introduces a new passenger mode, giving riders the option to cap their speed at 10 miles per hour.

Some other prominent model updates include better 180mm JAK brakes, longevity boosters and the option to add on a renowned Long-Rang Battery, powering rides up to 65 miles.

In the spirit of added utility, a variety of new accessories will be available for pre-order alongside the XP™ 3.0. New accessories include:

Passenger Package: A comfortable padded seat and mini handlebars that can be added to the frame of the XP ™ 3.0 for rear-mounted passenger seating. For families on the go, rear-mounted child seats are also compatible with the XP ™ 3.0.

Food Delivery Boxes: Equipped with an isolated interior and perfect for keeping food at its desired temperature, Lectric's Food Delivery Boxes are available in both small and large sizes.

The XP™ 3.0 and accessories are available today at LectriceBikes.com.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling nearly 250,000 e-bikes in less than three years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite e-bike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. www.lectricebikes.com.

