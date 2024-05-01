Lectric eBikes Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary and National eBike Day with 5 Rides for Drives Challenge

Replace 5 car trips with 5 bike rides for a chance to win one of 5 new Lectric eBikes.

PHOENIX, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lectric eBikes, 2023's best-selling eBike company in America, today announced the 5 Rides for Drives Challenge in an effort to encourage more people to replace car trips with eBike rides. The challenge is a celebration of National eBike Day and Lectric eBikes' fifth anniversary, both of which are on May 30.

The Lectric eBikes 5 Rides for Drives Challenge is now live on Strava, the leading subscription platform at the center of connected fitness, with more than 100 million active people. Every rider who joins the challenge and completes 5 rides of 15 minutes or more will receive a digital finisher's badge for their Strava trophy case in addition to an exclusive promo code for $100 off a Lectric ONE Long Range eBike or an XP 3.0 Long Range eBike. And all finishers will be entered to win one of 5 brand-new Lectric eBikes. Winners will be announced on National eBike Day, May 30, during Lectric eBikes fifth anniversary livestream on YouTube and Facebook.

As Lectric eBikes celebrates its fifth year and continues to lead the industry with the best-selling eBike, cargo eBike, and adult trike, it remains an advocate for electrifying the world's most efficient form of transportation—the bicycle—and encourages people to replace more car trips with eBike trips. Motor vehicles accounted for 83 percent of CO2 emissions from transportation in 2019 (CBO.gov). If people replaced only half of all their car trips that were under one mile, that would equate to avoiding the emission of 2 million metric tons of CO2, which would be the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road (EPA.gov). And it would result in $900,000,000 in driving costs savings.

"Knowing the impact that riding a bike can have on the world only inspires us more to create new and innovative transportation solutions," said Lectric eBikes CEO Levi Conlow. "We're eager to get as many people as we can to trade even a handful of car trips for an eBike ride. A little effort from a lot of people can make a huge difference."

The Lectric eBikes 5 Rides for Drives Challenge kicks off a series of Lectric eBikes celebrations to honor National eBike Day and Lectric eBikes' 5th anniversary on May 30. Lectric eBikes will be carrying the celebration forward throughout its fifth year and beyond with a collection of initiatives designed to make communities safer, more fun, and all-around better places to ride a bicycle. Join Lectric's community via email and text to be the first to hear of events and activities in the coming weeks. Also, visit https://lectricebikes.com/pages/promos to find Lectric eBikes five-year anniversary deals that will be featured throughout the month.

About Lectric eBikes

Lectric eBikes is one of the fastest growing electric bike companies in the nation, selling more than 400,000 eBikes in just four years. The company is known for its dedication to producing quality products at affordable prices. Its flagship XP™ models are exceptionally designed so that everyone can ride, delivering all the high-quality features of an elite eBike, offered at an industry-shattering low price. More information is available at lectricebikes.com .

